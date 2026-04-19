With the presence of the Emir of the Asir region, Prince Turki bin Talal, in support, encouragement, and motivation, Abha (71 points) will be a guest to Al-Tai (30 points) in Hail at (7:15) on Tuesday, the day after tomorrow, as part of the 30th round of the Yelo League. This match could be decisive for the southern leader if they achieve victory, as they need only 3 points, which will officially grant them a ticket to qualify for the Roshan Saudi League before the end of the league with 4 rounds remaining. Abha has excelled significantly during the rounds of the Yelo League in the current sports season, which has given them the points total that allowed them to top the standings of the Yelo League clubs, having won 22 matches, drawn 5, and lost 2, with 58 goals scored and 25 goals conceded by the end of the last round.



Three clubs will qualify for the Roshan League from the Yelo League, while 3 other clubs will be relegated, which enhances Abha's chances of returning again, given the team's superior results and performances that have had a significant impact in winning back their large fan base.