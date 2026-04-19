بحضور أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، دعماً وتحفيزاً وتشجيعاً، يحل أبها (71 نقطة) ضيفًا على الطائي (30 نقطة) في حائل، عند الساعة (7:15)، وذلك بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة (30) في دوري يلو، في مواجهة قد تكون حاسمة لزعيم الجنوب إن تحقق فوزه، إذ يحتاج إلى 3 نقاط فقط، ستمنحه بطاقة التأهل رسميًا لدوري روشن السعودي قبل نهاية الدوري بـ4 جولات. وكان أبها تألق كثيراً خلال جولات دوري يلو في الموسم الرياضي الحالي، ما منحه محصلة النقاط التي مكنته من صدارة ترتيب أندية دوري يلو، حيث فاز في 22 مباراة، وتعادل في 5، وخسر في 2، وله من الأهداف 58، وعليه 25 هدفاً حتى نهاية الجولة الماضية.


وتتأهل إلى دوري روشن 3 أندية من دوري يلو في ظل هبوط 3 أندية أخرى، ما يعزز فرصة أبها في العودة مجدداً، في ظل تفوق الفريق في نتائجه ومستوياته التي قدمها ما كان له الأثر البالغ في كسب العودة الكبيرة لجماهيره.