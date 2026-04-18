The medical examinations conducted on Al-Wehda goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Owaisheer confirmed his need for rest and treatment for two weeks, following his injury during the match against Al-Adalah in the 29th round of the Yelo League, which ended in favor of Al-Wehda with a score of 1-4. Al-Owaisheer suffered a knee injury twenty minutes before the end of the match.



Young goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Rashidi will replace Abdullah Al-Owaisheer in the match on Monday against Al-Jubail in the 30th round. Al-Wehda aims to achieve a moral victory after the team failed to qualify for the Dushan League or enter the playoff competitions after a series of resounding failures that occurred for the first time in the history of the knights, which will prompt the club's management in the future to restructure the team technically.