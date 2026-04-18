أكدت الفحوصات الطبية التي أجراها حارس مرمى فريق الوحدة عبدالله العويشير حاجته للراحة والعلاج لمدة أسبوعين، وذلك على إثر إصابته في مواجهة العدالة في الجولة 29 من دوري يلو، والتي انتهت لصالح الوحدة بنتيجة 1/4، وقد تعرض العويشير لإصابة في الركبة قبل نهاية المباراة بعشرين دقيقة.
وسوف يحل بديلاً عن عبدالله العويشير في مواجهة بعد غد الاثنين أمام الجبيل في الجولة 30 الحارس الشاب أحمد الرشيدي، ويسعى فريق الوحدة إلى تحقيق انتصار معنوي، بعد أن فشل الفريق من الصعود إلى دوري دوشن أو الدخول في منافسات الملحق بعد سلسلة من الإخفاقات المدوية التي تحصل لأول مره في تاريخ الفرسان، الأمر الذي سيدفع بإدارة النادي مستقبلاً إلى إعادة هيكلة الفريق فنياً.
The medical examinations conducted on Al-Wehda goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Owaisheer confirmed his need for rest and treatment for two weeks, following his injury during the match against Al-Adalah in the 29th round of the Yelo League, which ended in favor of Al-Wehda with a score of 1-4. Al-Owaisheer suffered a knee injury twenty minutes before the end of the match.
Young goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Rashidi will replace Abdullah Al-Owaisheer in the match on Monday against Al-Jubail in the 30th round. Al-Wehda aims to achieve a moral victory after the team failed to qualify for the Dushan League or enter the playoff competitions after a series of resounding failures that occurred for the first time in the history of the knights, which will prompt the club's management in the future to restructure the team technically.