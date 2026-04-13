The Al-Qadisiyah team was crowned first place in the Kingdom's qualifying karate championship, which concluded its competitions at the Al-Nahda Club hall in Khobar.



The Al-Qadisiyah team won 19 various medals, consisting of 10 golds, five silvers, and four bronzes, distributed across different categories. The youth category made its presence felt by achieving two medals (one gold and one bronze), while the under-21 category excelled with eight diverse medals (three golds, three silvers, and two bronzes). Meanwhile, the seniors category asserted its dominance by collecting nine medals (six golds, two silvers, and one bronze).



For his part, the director of the Al-Qadisiyah karate team, Ahmed Al-Subaie, expressed his happiness with the achieved results, confirming that this achievement is a continuation of the organized work and ongoing support that the team receives, as evidenced by the 19 medals won across various categories, reflecting the team's depth and the integration of efforts between the technical and administrative staff.



He added: We strive to continue this upward trend in performance during upcoming championships, focusing on developing the players and preparing them to achieve greater results at both the local and international levels, in line with the aspirations of the club's management and its fans.