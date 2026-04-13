تُوج فريق القادسية بالمركز الأول في بطولة المملكة التأهيلية للكاراتيه، التي اختتمت منافساتها على صالة نادي النهضة بمدينة الخبر.


وحصد الفريق القدساوي 19 ميدالية متنوعة، بواقع 10 ذهبيات، وخمس فضيات، وأربع برونزيات، موزعة على مختلف الفئات، وسجلت فئة الشباب حضورها بتحقيق ميداليتين (ذهبية وبرونزية)، فيما برزت فئة تحت 21 سنة بتحقيق ثماني ميداليات متنوعة (ثلاث ذهبيات، ثلاث فضيات، وبرونزيتين)، بينما فرضت فئة الكبار سيطرتها بحصاد تسع ميداليات (ست ذهبيات، فضيتان، وبرونزية).


من جهته، أبدى مدير فريق القادسية للكاراتيه أحمد السبيعي سعادته بالنتائج المحققة، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي امتداداً للعمل المنظم والدعم المستمر الذي يحظى به الفريق، من خلال تحقيق 19 ميدالية في مختلف الفئات مما يعكس عمق الفريق وتكامل العمل بين الأجهزة الفنية والإدارية.


وأضاف: نسعى لمواصلة هذا التصاعد في المستوى خلال البطولات القادمة، مع التركيز على تطوير اللاعبين وتهيئتهم لتحقيق نتائج أكبر على المستويين المحلي والدولي، بما يواكب تطلعات إدارة النادي وجماهيره.