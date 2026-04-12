The Al Ahly training saw the participation of players Ali Majrashi, Zakaria Hawsawi, alongside the Frenchman Valentin Atangana, as part of the team's preparations to face Qatari club Al Duhail in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.



The participation of the trio in the collective training provides the coaching staff with a positive boost ahead of the anticipated match, as the team seeks to enhance its technical and physical readiness.



Al Ahly continues its preparations for the match through intensive training sessions, aiming to achieve a positive result that will strengthen its chances of advancing to the next round of the continental tournament, benefiting from the advantages of home ground and fans.