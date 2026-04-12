شهدت تدريبات الأهلي مشاركة اللاعبين علي مجرشي، وزكريا هوساوي، إلى جانب الفرنسي فالنتين أتانجانا، وذلك ضمن تحضيرات الفريق لمواجهة الدحيل القطري في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وجاءت مشاركة الثلاثي في التدريبات الجماعية لتمنح الجهاز الفني دفعة إيجابية قبل المواجهة المرتقبة، في ظل سعي الفريق لرفع جاهزيته الفنية والبدنية.
ويواصل الأهلي استعداداته للمباراة من خلال تدريبات مكثفة، بهدف تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعزز من فرصه في التأهل إلى الدور المقبل من البطولة القارية، مستفيدًا من عاملي الأرض والجمهور.
The Al Ahly training saw the participation of players Ali Majrashi, Zakaria Hawsawi, alongside the Frenchman Valentin Atangana, as part of the team's preparations to face Qatari club Al Duhail in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.
The participation of the trio in the collective training provides the coaching staff with a positive boost ahead of the anticipated match, as the team seeks to enhance its technical and physical readiness.
Al Ahly continues its preparations for the match through intensive training sessions, aiming to achieve a positive result that will strengthen its chances of advancing to the next round of the continental tournament, benefiting from the advantages of home ground and fans.