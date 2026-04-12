شهدت تدريبات الأهلي مشاركة اللاعبين علي مجرشي، وزكريا هوساوي، إلى جانب الفرنسي فالنتين أتانجانا، وذلك ضمن تحضيرات الفريق لمواجهة الدحيل القطري في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وجاءت مشاركة الثلاثي في التدريبات الجماعية لتمنح الجهاز الفني دفعة إيجابية قبل المواجهة المرتقبة، في ظل سعي الفريق لرفع جاهزيته الفنية والبدنية.


ويواصل الأهلي استعداداته للمباراة من خلال تدريبات مكثفة، بهدف تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعزز من فرصه في التأهل إلى الدور المقبل من البطولة القارية، مستفيدًا من عاملي الأرض والجمهور.