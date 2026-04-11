تواصلت «عكاظ» منذ يوم الأحد الماضي مع رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي أبها سعد الأحمري، في إطار استفسارات جماهير ومحبي النادي حول أسباب إيقاف نشاط كرة القدم النسائية وكرة الطائرة داخل النادي، إلا أن رئيس النادي لم يرد حتى ساعة إعداد هذا الخبر، رغم إعادة التواصل معه عبر رسالتين نصيتين «واتساب».
ومع استمرار عدم تلقي أي رد، تم التواصل مع أحد أعضاء مجلس إدارة النادي، الذي ثمّن دور الصحيفة، مؤكداً أن الإعلام شريك أساسي في خدمة المصلحة العامة.
وأوضح عضو مجلس الإدارة أن قرار إيقاف كرة القدم النسائية وكرة الطائرة جاء نتيجة ارتفاع المصروفات المالية، مبيناً أن هذا العامل يُعد من أبرز الأسباب، في ظل استمرار الفريق الأول لكرة القدم في منافسات دوري يلو، وتصدره جدول الترتيب، وهو ما يفرض أولويات مالية وإدارية داخل النادي.
وأضاف أن من بين التحديات التي تواجه النادي أيضاً ضعف الإمكانات المالية، إلى جانب تعطل ملعب النادي، إضافة إلى ضعف الرعايات والدعم.
وأشار إلى أنه في حال صعود الفريق الأول إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين في الموسم الرياضي المقبل، فإن الدعم المالي سيكون أكبر من قبل وزارة الرياضة، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن ينعكس إيجاباً على عودة نشاط اللعبتين مستقبلاً، إلى جانب مواصلة العمل وبذل الجهود لتحقيق الإنجازات في مختلف منافسات ألعاب النادي.
واختتم عضو مجلس الإدارة حديثه بتأكيد أن النادي «ملك للجميع»، مشدداً على أن حضور مباريات الفريق لا يحتاج إلى دعوة، وأن دعم ومؤازرة «زعيم الجنوب» واجب على جميع جماهيره ومحبيه وعشاقه.
"Okaz" has been in contact since last Sunday with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abha Club, Saad Al-Ahmari, regarding the inquiries of the club's fans and supporters about the reasons for the suspension of women's football and volleyball activities within the club. However, the club president has not responded by the time this news was prepared, despite attempts to reach him again through two WhatsApp messages.
As the lack of response continued, contact was made with one of the club's board members, who appreciated the role of the newspaper, affirming that the media is a key partner in serving the public interest.
The board member explained that the decision to suspend women's football and volleyball was due to rising financial expenses, indicating that this factor is one of the main reasons, especially with the first football team continuing to compete in the Yelo League and leading the standings, which imposes financial and administrative priorities within the club.
He added that among the challenges facing the club are also weak financial resources, along with the disruption of the club's stadium, in addition to weak sponsorships and support.
He pointed out that if the first team ascends to the Saudi Pro League next sports season, the financial support will be greater from the Ministry of Sports, which could positively reflect on the return of the two sports activities in the future, alongside continuing efforts to achieve successes in various competitions of the club's sports.
The board member concluded his remarks by affirming that the club "belongs to everyone," emphasizing that attending the team's matches does not require an invitation, and that supporting and backing the "Leader of the South" is a duty for all its fans and lovers.