"Okaz" has been in contact since last Sunday with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abha Club, Saad Al-Ahmari, regarding the inquiries of the club's fans and supporters about the reasons for the suspension of women's football and volleyball activities within the club. However, the club president has not responded by the time this news was prepared, despite attempts to reach him again through two WhatsApp messages.



As the lack of response continued, contact was made with one of the club's board members, who appreciated the role of the newspaper, affirming that the media is a key partner in serving the public interest.



The board member explained that the decision to suspend women's football and volleyball was due to rising financial expenses, indicating that this factor is one of the main reasons, especially with the first football team continuing to compete in the Yelo League and leading the standings, which imposes financial and administrative priorities within the club.



He added that among the challenges facing the club are also weak financial resources, along with the disruption of the club's stadium, in addition to weak sponsorships and support.



He pointed out that if the first team ascends to the Saudi Pro League next sports season, the financial support will be greater from the Ministry of Sports, which could positively reflect on the return of the two sports activities in the future, alongside continuing efforts to achieve successes in various competitions of the club's sports.



The board member concluded his remarks by affirming that the club "belongs to everyone," emphasizing that attending the team's matches does not require an invitation, and that supporting and backing the "Leader of the South" is a duty for all its fans and lovers.