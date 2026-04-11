تواصلت «عكاظ» منذ يوم الأحد الماضي مع رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي أبها سعد الأحمري، في إطار استفسارات جماهير ومحبي النادي حول أسباب إيقاف نشاط كرة القدم النسائية وكرة الطائرة داخل النادي، إلا أن رئيس النادي لم يرد حتى ساعة إعداد هذا الخبر، رغم إعادة التواصل معه عبر رسالتين نصيتين «واتساب».


ومع استمرار عدم تلقي أي رد، تم التواصل مع أحد أعضاء مجلس إدارة النادي، الذي ثمّن دور الصحيفة، مؤكداً أن الإعلام شريك أساسي في خدمة المصلحة العامة.


وأوضح عضو مجلس الإدارة أن قرار إيقاف كرة القدم النسائية وكرة الطائرة جاء نتيجة ارتفاع المصروفات المالية، مبيناً أن هذا العامل يُعد من أبرز الأسباب، في ظل استمرار الفريق الأول لكرة القدم في منافسات دوري يلو، وتصدره جدول الترتيب، وهو ما يفرض أولويات مالية وإدارية داخل النادي.


وأضاف أن من بين التحديات التي تواجه النادي أيضاً ضعف الإمكانات المالية، إلى جانب تعطل ملعب النادي، إضافة إلى ضعف الرعايات والدعم.


وأشار إلى أنه في حال صعود الفريق الأول إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين في الموسم الرياضي المقبل، فإن الدعم المالي سيكون أكبر من قبل وزارة الرياضة، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن ينعكس إيجاباً على عودة نشاط اللعبتين مستقبلاً، إلى جانب مواصلة العمل وبذل الجهود لتحقيق الإنجازات في مختلف منافسات ألعاب النادي.


واختتم عضو مجلس الإدارة حديثه بتأكيد أن النادي «ملك للجميع»، مشدداً على أن حضور مباريات الفريق لا يحتاج إلى دعوة، وأن دعم ومؤازرة «زعيم الجنوب» واجب على جميع جماهيره ومحبيه وعشاقه.