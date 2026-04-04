حقق فريق الأهلي للكرة الطائرة المركز الثالث في منافسات كأس النخبة للكرة الطائرة، المقامة على صالة وزارة الرياضة بجدة، بمشاركة أندية الاتحاد والأهلي والهلال والعلا.


وتمكن الأهلي من حصد المركز الثالث بعد فوزه على فريق العلا بثلاثة أشواط مقابل شوط.


وشهدت المباراة مستوى فنيًا متقاربًا بين الفريقين، حيث قدم لاعبو الأهلي أداءً مميزًا في الأشواط، مما مكّنهم من حسم اللقاء لصالحهم، فيما أظهر فريق العلا روحًا تنافسية عالية رغم الخسارة، ليختتم البطولة في المركز الرابع.