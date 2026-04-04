The Al-Ahli volleyball team achieved third place in the Elite Cup volleyball competition, held at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah, with the participation of the clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ula.



Al-Ahli secured third place after defeating the Al-Ula team three sets to one.



The match witnessed a closely matched technical level between the two teams, as the Al-Ahli players delivered an outstanding performance in the sets, allowing them to clinch the victory, while the Al-Ula team showed a high competitive spirit despite the loss, finishing the tournament in fourth place.