حقق فريق الأهلي للكرة الطائرة المركز الثالث في منافسات كأس النخبة للكرة الطائرة، المقامة على صالة وزارة الرياضة بجدة، بمشاركة أندية الاتحاد والأهلي والهلال والعلا.
وتمكن الأهلي من حصد المركز الثالث بعد فوزه على فريق العلا بثلاثة أشواط مقابل شوط.
وشهدت المباراة مستوى فنيًا متقاربًا بين الفريقين، حيث قدم لاعبو الأهلي أداءً مميزًا في الأشواط، مما مكّنهم من حسم اللقاء لصالحهم، فيما أظهر فريق العلا روحًا تنافسية عالية رغم الخسارة، ليختتم البطولة في المركز الرابع.
The Al-Ahli volleyball team achieved third place in the Elite Cup volleyball competition, held at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah, with the participation of the clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ula.
Al-Ahli secured third place after defeating the Al-Ula team three sets to one.
The match witnessed a closely matched technical level between the two teams, as the Al-Ahli players delivered an outstanding performance in the sets, allowing them to clinch the victory, while the Al-Ula team showed a high competitive spirit despite the loss, finishing the tournament in fourth place.