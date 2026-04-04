كشف خبير قراءة الشفاه البريطاني جون كاسيدي ما قاله قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو قبل تسديد ركلة جزاء أمام النجمة أمس (الجمعة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27.
وأظهرت اللقطات رونالدو وهو يتمتم قبل تسديد ركلة الجزاء التي سجل منها الهدف الثالث للنصر في مرمى النجمة، في اللقاء الذي انتهى بفوز «العالمي» 5-2، وقد فسر البعض على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي هذه التمتمة بأنه قال «بسم الله»، وهو ما أكده خبير قراءة الشفاه لـ«عكاظ».
كاسيدي يحسم الجدل
وقال كاسيدي، الذي فسر وقائع عديدة في كرة القدم، أبرزها المشادة الشهيرة بين مدرب ليفربول يورغن كلوب ومحمد صلاح: «ما قاله رونالدو قبل تسديد ركلة الجزاء هو: بسم الله».
عودة بعد غياب
وعاد رونالدو للمشاركة مع النصر بعد غياب أكثر من شهر، بسبب إصابة عضلية تعرض لها أمام الفيحاء نهاية شهر فبراير الماضي، وخضع «الدون» لفترة تعافٍ في إسبانيا.
أرقام رونالدو
وخاض رونالدو 27 مباراة بقميص النصر في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 27 هدفاً، وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.
British lip-reading expert John Cassidy revealed what Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo said before taking a penalty kick against Al-Najma yesterday (Friday), during the 27th round of the competition.
The footage showed Ronaldo mumbling before taking the penalty from which he scored the third goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Najma, in a match that ended with a 5-2 victory for "The Global." Some interpreted this mumbling on social media as him saying "In the name of God," which was confirmed by the lip-reading expert to "Okaz."
Cassidy Settles the Debate
Cassidy, who has interpreted many incidents in football, including the famous altercation between Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah, stated: "What Ronaldo said before taking the penalty was: In the name of God."
Return After Absence
Ronaldo returned to participate with Al-Nassr after being absent for more than a month due to a muscle injury he sustained against Al-Fayha at the end of February. The "Don" underwent a recovery period in Spain.
Ronaldo's Numbers
Ronaldo has played 27 matches for Al-Nassr in various competitions this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 4 assists.