كشف خبير قراءة الشفاه البريطاني جون كاسيدي ما قاله قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو قبل تسديد ركلة جزاء أمام النجمة أمس (الجمعة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27.

وأظهرت اللقطات رونالدو وهو يتمتم قبل تسديد ركلة الجزاء التي سجل منها الهدف الثالث للنصر في مرمى النجمة، في اللقاء الذي انتهى بفوز «العالمي» 5-2، وقد فسر البعض على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي هذه التمتمة بأنه قال «بسم الله»، وهو ما أكده خبير قراءة الشفاه لـ«عكاظ».

كاسيدي يحسم الجدل

وقال كاسيدي، الذي فسر وقائع عديدة في كرة القدم، أبرزها المشادة الشهيرة بين مدرب ليفربول يورغن كلوب ومحمد صلاح: «ما قاله رونالدو قبل تسديد ركلة الجزاء هو: بسم الله».

عودة بعد غياب

وعاد رونالدو للمشاركة مع النصر بعد غياب أكثر من شهر، بسبب إصابة عضلية تعرض لها أمام الفيحاء نهاية شهر فبراير الماضي، وخضع «الدون» لفترة تعافٍ في إسبانيا.

أرقام رونالدو

وخاض رونالدو 27 مباراة بقميص النصر في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 27 هدفاً، وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.