British lip-reading expert John Cassidy revealed what Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo said before taking a penalty kick against Al-Najma yesterday (Friday), during the 27th round of the competition.

The footage showed Ronaldo mumbling before taking the penalty from which he scored the third goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Najma, in a match that ended with a 5-2 victory for "The Global." Some interpreted this mumbling on social media as him saying "In the name of God," which was confirmed by the lip-reading expert to "Okaz."

Cassidy Settles the Debate

Cassidy, who has interpreted many incidents in football, including the famous altercation between Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah, stated: "What Ronaldo said before taking the penalty was: In the name of God."

Return After Absence

Ronaldo returned to participate with Al-Nassr after being absent for more than a month due to a muscle injury he sustained against Al-Fayha at the end of February. The "Don" underwent a recovery period in Spain.

Ronaldo's Numbers

Ronaldo has played 27 matches for Al-Nassr in various competitions this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 4 assists.