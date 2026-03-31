أعلن نادي نيوكاسل يونايتد عن تحقيق نتائج مالية تاريخية للسنة المنتهية في يونيو 2025، مسجلاً إيرادات قياسية مدعومة بارتفاع كبير في الدخل التجاري بنسبة 44%، في ظل استمرار مشروع التحول الشامل الذي يشهده النادي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وجاء هذا النمو مدفوعاً بالنجاحات الرياضية التي تحققت خلال الفترة نفسها، إذ توج الفريق بأول لقب محلي منذ سبعة عقود، إلى جانب احتلاله المركز الخامس في الدوري، ما ضمن له العودة إلى المنافسات الأوروبية في الموسم التالي. وعلى الرغم من غياب المشاركة القارية خلال فترة الحسابات، ارتفعت الإيرادات الإجمالية إلى أكثر من 335 مليون جنيه إسترليني، بزيادة ملحوظة عن العام السابق، فيما بلغ صافي الأرباح بعد الضرائب نحو 34.7 مليون جنيه.


ويعود الفضل في هذا التحسن إلى التوسع في الأنشطة التجارية، خصوصاً بعد الاستثمار في قطاع المتاجر وإطلاق منطقة جماهيرية جديدة بجوار الملعب، ما ساهم في تعزيز مصادر الدخل. كما قام النادي بإعادة تنظيم أصوله وهيكله الإداري لدعم خططه المستقبلية.


وأكدت الإدارة أن هذه الأرقام تعكس استقراراً مالياً متنامياً، ورؤية واضحة تهدف إلى بناء فريق قادر على تحقيق النجاح المستدام محلياً وقارياً خلال السنوات القادمة.