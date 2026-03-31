Newcastle United announced achieving historic financial results for the year ending June 2025, recording record revenues supported by a significant 44% increase in commercial income, amid the ongoing comprehensive transformation project the club has been undergoing in recent years.



This growth was driven by the sporting successes achieved during the same period, as the team secured its first domestic title in seven decades, alongside finishing fifth in the league, which ensured its return to European competitions in the following season. Despite the absence of continental participation during the accounting period, total revenues rose to over £335 million, a notable increase from the previous year, while net profits after tax reached approximately £34.7 million.



This improvement is attributed to the expansion of commercial activities, particularly after investing in the retail sector and launching a new fan zone next to the stadium, which contributed to enhancing income sources. The club also reorganized its assets and management structure to support its future plans.



The management confirmed that these figures reflect a growing financial stability and a clear vision aimed at building a team capable of achieving sustainable success both domestically and continentally in the coming years.