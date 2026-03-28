The Saudi national team resumed its training program this morning in Jeddah, as part of the Green's camp during the international "FIFA" days in March, as part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



The players of the Saudi national team had a recovery training session at the health club in the residence of the Green's delegation in Jeddah.



On another note, the Saudi national team delegation will depart this evening (Saturday) to the Republic of Serbia via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, in preparation for a friendly match against the Serbian national team next Tuesday at TSC Stadium. The Green will hold a closed training session at the sports center of Partizan Club at five-thirty tomorrow evening (Sunday).