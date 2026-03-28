استأنف المنتخب السعودي صباح اليوم برنامجه الإعدادي في مدينة جدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، وذلك في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.


واكتفى لاعبو المنتخب السعودي بحصة تدريبية استرجاعية في النادي الصحي بمقر إقامة بعثة الأخضر في جدة.


من جهة أخرى، تغادر بعثة المنتخب السعودي مساء اليوم (السبت) إلى جمهورية صربيا عبر مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب صربيا وديًا الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب TSC، وسيُجري الأخضر عند الساعة الخامسة والنصف من مساء غدٍ (الأحد) حصة تدريبية مغلقة في المركز الرياضي لنادي بارتيزان.