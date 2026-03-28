استأنف المنتخب السعودي صباح اليوم برنامجه الإعدادي في مدينة جدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، وذلك في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.
واكتفى لاعبو المنتخب السعودي بحصة تدريبية استرجاعية في النادي الصحي بمقر إقامة بعثة الأخضر في جدة.
من جهة أخرى، تغادر بعثة المنتخب السعودي مساء اليوم (السبت) إلى جمهورية صربيا عبر مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب صربيا وديًا الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب TSC، وسيُجري الأخضر عند الساعة الخامسة والنصف من مساء غدٍ (الأحد) حصة تدريبية مغلقة في المركز الرياضي لنادي بارتيزان.
The Saudi national team resumed its training program this morning in Jeddah, as part of the Green's camp during the international "FIFA" days in March, as part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The players of the Saudi national team had a recovery training session at the health club in the residence of the Green's delegation in Jeddah.
On another note, the Saudi national team delegation will depart this evening (Saturday) to the Republic of Serbia via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, in preparation for a friendly match against the Serbian national team next Tuesday at TSC Stadium. The Green will hold a closed training session at the sports center of Partizan Club at five-thirty tomorrow evening (Sunday).