علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن النجم المصري محمد صلاح يضع نادي الاتحاد خياراً أول في حال انتقاله إلى دوري روشن السعودي، بالتزامن مع اقتراب نهاية مسيرته مع نادي ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي، في خطوة قد تعيد رسم ملامح سوق الانتقالات الصيفية.


وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، لم تدخل أي جهة حتى الآن في مفاوضات رسمية مع اللاعب، رغم تكرار ارتباط اسمه بالدوري السعودي خلال الفترات الماضية، ما يعكس أن الملف لا يزال في مرحلة الاهتمام دون التحرك التنفيذي.


ويأتي هذا التوجه في ظل رغبة صلاح في خوض تجربة جديدة بعد سنوات حافلة مع ليفربول، نجح خلالها في تحقيق بطولات كبرى وصناعة أرقام فردية لافتة، جعلته أحد أبرز نجوم الكرة العالمية خلال العقد الأخير.


وتترقب الأوساط الرياضية تطورات موقف اللاعب، خصوصاً مع الاهتمام المتزايد من الأندية السعودية باستقطاب نجوم الصف الأول، ضمن مشروع تنافسي يهدف إلى رفع جودة الدوري وتعزيز حضوره العالمي.