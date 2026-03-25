“Okaz” learned from its sources that the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is considering Al-Ittihad Club as a primary option if he moves to the Saudi Roshan League, coinciding with the nearing end of his career with Liverpool at the end of the current season, in a step that could reshape the summer transfer market.



According to a private source for “Okaz,” no party has entered into official negotiations with the player yet, despite the repeated association of his name with the Saudi league in recent periods, reflecting that the file is still in the stage of interest without any executive movement.



This direction comes amid Salah's desire to embark on a new experience after several successful years with Liverpool, during which he achieved major championships and set remarkable individual records, making him one of the most prominent stars in world football over the past decade.



Sports circles are awaiting developments regarding the player's situation, especially with the increasing interest from Saudi clubs in attracting top-tier stars, as part of a competitive project aimed at raising the quality of the league and enhancing its global presence.