أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن موقف بلاده التفاوضي مع إيران قوي، موضحاً أن هناك تغييراً كبيراً للنظام في إيران لأن القادة الحاليين يختلفون تماماً عن السابقين.


وقال ترمب: نتحدث إلى الأشخاص المناسبين في إيران وهم يريدون اتفاقاً، موضحاً أن قواته تحقق النصر في إيران، وأن الإيرانيين «يريدون بشدة التوصل إلى اتفاق».


وأضاف ترمب: «الإيرانيون يريدون إبرام صفقة بأي ثمن، وسنرى ما ستؤول إليه الأمور بخصوص المحادثات معهم»، مضيفاً: «لا أحد يدري مع من يتفاوض في إيران، غير أننا في الواقع نتحدث مع الأشخاص المناسبين».


وحول من يقود المفاوضات مع إيران قال ترمب: لدينا عدد من الأشخاص يعملون على المفاوضات، مضيفاً أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر إلى جانب وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو يجرون حالياً مفاوضات بشأن إيران.


وشدد قائلاً: «نحن حالياً في مفاوضات بشأن إيران»، مشيراً إلى قتل كل قيادات إيران بعد مقتل خامنئي، «لكنهم عينوا قادة جدداً وتركناهم الآن في ظل المحادثات».


وأكد ترمب أن الإيرانيين يبحثون عن صفقة بعد تدمير بحريتهم وصواريخهم ومضاداتهم، مبيناً أن «إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي، ولا يمكنها امتلاكه، فهذا أمر غير مسموح به على الإطلاق».


ولفت إلى أنه يتعامل مع مجموعة من الأشخاص في إيران قدموا له هدية كبيرة، موضحاً أن «الهدية التي قدمها لنا من نتعامل معهم في إيران تتعلق بمضيق هرمز». وقال إن الهدية مرتبطة بالنفط والغاز، وهي جائزة بقيمة مالية هائلة.


وحول مصير المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي قال ترمب: إنه «مصاب بشكل كبير»، مشدداً بالقول: «أعتقد أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، لكن لا أستطيع تأكيد الأمر».


وأشار إلى أنه «تم القضاء على القوات الجوية والبحرية لإيران ولم تعد لديها أي مضادات للطائرات ولا أجهزة رادار ولا قادة»، موضحاً أن «البحرية وسلاح الجو الإيرانيين لم يعودا موجودين».


ولفت إلى أنه لم يبقَ لإيران زعيم، مبيناً أن قواته «تصول وتجول في أجواء العاصمة الإيرانية ونفعل ما يحلو لنا فيها».


وحول دور حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في الحرب، قال ترمب: «أشجع حلف الشمال الأطلسي على الانضمام للحرب على إيران».


وأكد ترمب انتصار بلاده في هذه الحرب وأن طائراته تحلق فوق طهران ومناطق أخرى من إيران، مشيراً إلى أن الجهة الوحيدة التي تود أن تستمر هذه الحرب هي وسائل الإعلام الكاذبة.


وعن علاقة بلاده بالسعودية، قال ترمب: «لدينا علاقة عظيمة مع السعودية».