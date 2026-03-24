U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that his country's negotiating position with Iran is strong, explaining that there is a significant change in the regime in Iran because the current leaders are completely different from the previous ones.



Trump said: "We are talking to the right people in Iran, and they want a deal," clarifying that his forces are achieving victory in Iran, and that the Iranians "strongly want to reach an agreement."



He added: "The Iranians want to make a deal at any cost, and we will see how things will turn out regarding talks with them," adding: "No one knows who is negotiating in Iran, except that we are actually talking to the right people."



Regarding who is leading the negotiations with Iran, Trump said: "We have a number of people working on the negotiations," adding that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are currently negotiating regarding Iran.



He emphasized, saying: "We are currently in negotiations regarding Iran," referring to the killing of all Iranian leadership after the death of Khamenei, "but they appointed new leaders, and we have left them now under the talks."



Trump confirmed that the Iranians are looking for a deal after the destruction of their navy, missiles, and anti-aircraft systems, indicating that "Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons, and it cannot possess them; this is absolutely not allowed."



He pointed out that he is dealing with a group of people in Iran who gave him a great gift, explaining that "the gift given to us by those we are dealing with in Iran relates to the Strait of Hormuz." He said that the gift is related to oil and gas, and it is a prize of enormous financial value.



Regarding the fate of the new Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said: "He is significantly injured," emphasizing: "I believe we will reach an agreement with Iran, but I cannot confirm it."



He noted that "the Iranian air and naval forces have been destroyed, and they no longer have any anti-aircraft systems, radar, or leaders," explaining that "the Iranian navy and air force no longer exist."



He pointed out that Iran has no leader left, indicating that his forces "roam freely in the skies of the Iranian capital, and we do what we please there."



Regarding NATO's role in the war, Trump said: "I encourage NATO to join the war against Iran."



Trump confirmed his country's victory in this war and that his planes are flying over Tehran and other areas of Iran, pointing out that the only party that wants this war to continue is the fake news media.



About his country's relationship with Saudi Arabia, Trump said: "We have a great relationship with Saudi Arabia."