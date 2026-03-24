In one of the most controversial cases in the Arab world, the trial of Fadl Shaker has returned to the forefront strongly, after the military court in Lebanon decided today (Tuesday) to postpone the session to May 26, a date that everyone is anticipating as a turning point in a case that has lasted for more than a decade.

However, what occurred inside the courtroom was not a routine procedure, but revealed new details that could completely reshape the story.

Crucial Testimony that Changes the Scene

During the session, Walid Al-Balbeisi, the former companion of artist Fadl Shaker, provided testimony that sparked much controversy, presenting a different account of the moments of escape from the "Aabra" area during the clashes of 2013.

According to his statement, Fadl Shaker was not at the heart of the confrontation as rumored, but was asleep when the clashes broke out, before being awakened and quickly taken to a musical instrument store to hide until dawn, and then to the "Ain al-Hilweh" camp as the intensity of the fighting decreased.

Even more strikingly, the witness confirmed the handover of the weapons that were in the possession of the group associated with Fadl Shaker to the Lebanese army, in a move that could carry sensitive legal implications.

After this testimony, defense attorney Amata Mubarak requested additional time to present new defenses, which the court granted, postponing the decisive confrontation to late May.

Despite this postponement, Fadl Shaker remains detained, after his request for release was denied, complicating the legal scene further and keeping the case alive in the media.

Today's testimony is considered a turning point in the story that has occupied public opinion for years, having entered a new phase since Fadl Shaker voluntarily surrendered in October of last year, ending more than 12 years of hiding within the "Ain al-Hilweh" camp.

With his appearance before the court, all previous absentia judgments against him were annulled, returning the cases related to the "Aabra events" to square one as if the file were being opened for the first time.

The roots of the case go back to the clashes of 2013 between Ahmad al-Assir's group and the Lebanese army, which is one of the most sensitive security incidents in modern Lebanese history.

However, throughout his years of disappearance, Fadl Shaker maintained a consistent narrative, denying his participation in the fighting, asserting that the weapons were for protection only, and that he left "Aabra" before the confrontations broke out. He even went further, considering that his case has political dimensions, and that serious threats led him to hide to protect his life.