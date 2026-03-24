في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل في العالم العربي، عادت محاكمة فضل شاكر إلى الواجهة بقوة، بعدما قررت المحكمة العسكرية في لبنان اليوم (الثلاثاء) تأجيل الجلسة إلى 26 مايو، وهو موعد يترقبه الجميع باعتباره نقطة فاصلة في مسار قضية امتدت لأكثر من عقد.

لكن ما جرى داخل قاعة المحكمة لم يكن إجراءً روتينيًا، بل كشف تفاصيل جديدة قد تعيد رسم القصة بالكامل.

شهادة مفصلية تقلب المشهد

خلال الجلسة، أدلى وليد البلبيسي المرافق السابق للفنان فضل شاكر، بشهادة أثارت الكثير من الجدل، مقدّمًا رواية مختلفة عن لحظات الهروب من منطقة «عبرا» أثناء اشتباكات 2013.

وبحسب إفادته، لم يكن فضل شاكر في قلب المواجهة كما يُشاع، بل كان نائمًا عند اندلاع الاشتباكات، قبل أن يتم إيقاظه ونقله بسرعة إلى متجر للآلات الموسيقية للاختباء حتى الفجر، ومن ثم إلى مخيم «عين الحلوة» مع تراجع حدة القتال.

الأكثر إثارة أن الشاهد أكد تسليم السلاح الذي كان بحوزة المجموعة المرتبطة بفضل شاكر إلى الجيش اللبناني، في خطوة قد تحمل دلالات قانونية حساسة.

وبعد هذه الشهادة، طلبت محامية الدفاع أماتا مبارك مهلة إضافية لتقديم دفوع جديدة، وهو ما استجابت له المحكمة، لتُرحّل المواجهة الحاسمة إلى أواخر مايو.

ورغم هذا التأجيل، لا يزال فضل شاكر موقوفًا، بعد رفض طلب إخلاء سبيله، ما يزيد من تعقيد المشهد القانوني ويُبقي القضية مشتعلة إعلاميًا.

وتعتبر شهادة اليوم تحولاً في القصة التي شغلت الرأي العام لسنوات بعد أن دخلت مرحلة جديدة منذ أن سلّم فضل شاكر نفسه طوعًا في أكتوبر الماضي، منهياً أكثر من 12 عامًا من التواري داخل مخيم «عين الحلوة».

ومع مثوله أمام المحكمة، سقطت كل الأحكام الغيابية السابقة بحقه، لتعود القضايا المرتبطة بـ«أحداث عبرا» إلى نقطة الصفر وكأن الملف يُفتح لأول مرة.

وتعود جذور القضية إلى اشتباكات عام 2013 بين جماعة أحمد الأسير والجيش اللبناني، وهي واحدة من أكثر المحطات الأمنية حساسية في تاريخ لبنان الحديث.

لكن فضل شاكر، طوال سنوات اختفائه، تمسك برواية ثابتة، ينفي فيها مشاركته في القتال، ويؤكد أن السلاح كان للحماية فقط، وأنه غادر «عبرا» قبل اندلاع المواجهات. بل ذهب أبعد من ذلك، معتبرًا أن قضيته تحمل أبعادًا سياسية، وأن تهديدات خطيرة دفعته للاختباء حفاظًا على حياته.