In a new development within one of the cases that has occupied the artistic community, the Economic Appeals Court revealed the reasoning behind its ruling to reject the lawsuit filed by actress Afaf Shoaib against director Mohamed Sami, in which she demanded compensation of 5 million Egyptian pounds on the grounds of defamation and slander.

The ruling came to put an end (at least legally) to a battle that has lasted between the two parties in the courts, amid extensive media coverage.

What did the court say?

In its reasoning, the court clarified that:

The previous ruling was "correct and consistent with the law and reality"

Its reasons were "sufficient and acceptable" and support the ruling's text

The appellant did not present any new defense that would change the essence of the case

Thus, the court found that what was presented before it did not add anything new that could change the course of the ruling.

Therefore, the result is the rejection of the lawsuit and the burden of costs on the plaintiff, and the court concluded:

Acceptance of the appeal in form

Rejection of it in substance

Obligation of actress Afaf Shoaib to pay the costs and attorney fees

With this decision, one of the cases that stirred controversy within the artistic community is closed. The case was not just a legal dispute, but carried media dimensions and extensive debate over the past period, due to the fame of its parties.

With the issuance of the reasoning, it is clear that the court primarily relied on the strength of the evidence and the absence of sufficient new defenses to change the ruling.

This ruling remains an example that battles in the courts are not resolved through media debate, but rather by what is presented as evidence and legal arguments within the courtrooms.