في تطور جديد داخل واحدة من القضايا التي شغلت الوسط الفني، كشفت محكمة مستأنف الاقتصادية حيثيات حكمها برفض الدعوى المقامة من الفنانة عفاف شعيب ضد المخرج محمد سامي، والتي طالبت فيها بتعويض قدره 5 ملايين جنيه بدعوى السب والقذف.

وجاء الحكم ليضع نهاية (على الأقل قانونيًا) لمعركة استمرت بين الطرفين أمام ساحات القضاء، وسط متابعة إعلامية واسعة.

ماذا قالت المحكمة؟

في حيثياتها، أوضحت المحكمة أن:

  • الحكم الصادر سابقًا جاء «صحيحًا ومتفقًا مع القانون والواقع»
  • أسبابه كانت «كافية ومقبولة» وتدعم منطوق الحكم
  • لم تقدم المستأنفة أي دفاع جديد يغيّر من جوهر القضية

وبذلك، رأت المحكمة أن ما تم طرحه أمامها لا يضيف جديدًا يمكن أن يغيّر مسار الحكم.

ولهذا فإن النتيجة هي رفض الدعوى وتحميل المدعية المصاريف، وانتهت المحكمة إلى:

  • قبول الاستئناف شكلاً
  • رفضه في الموضوع
  • إلزام الفنانة عفاف شعيب بالمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة

وبهذا القرار، تُغلق واحدة من القضايا التي أثارت الجدل داخل الوسط الفني. فالقضية لم تكن مجرد نزاع قانوني، بل حملت أبعادًا إعلامية وجدلًا واسعًا على مدار الفترة الماضية، نظرًا لشهرة طرفيها.

ومع صدور الحيثيات، يتضح أن المحكمة اعتمدت بشكل أساسي على قوة الأدلة وغياب دفوع جديدة كافية لتغيير الحكم.

ويبقى هذا الحكم مثالًا على أن معارك ساحات القضاء لا تُحسم بالجدل الإعلامي، بل بما يُقدَّم من أدلة وحجج قانونية داخل قاعات المحاكم.