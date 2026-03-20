Barcelona's first-team goalkeeper, Juan Garcia, has capped off his impressive season by being called up for the first time to the Spanish national team squad announced by coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday.



Garcia, 24, will be among four new players joining "La Roja" in preparation for two friendly matches later this month. The European champions will face Serbia on March 27 in Villarreal as part of their preparations for the World Cup, before meeting Egypt four days later.



The match against Serbia replaces the canceled "Finalissima" match against World Cup and Copa America champions Argentina, which was scheduled to take place in Doha due to ongoing events in the Middle East. The match against Egypt has also been moved from Qatar to Barcelona for the same reason.



Garcia has played 35 matches in various competitions in his first season since joining Barcelona from Espanyol. There were concerns about an injury after he was forced to leave the match against Newcastle on Wednesday, which ended in a resounding 7-2 victory for his team in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.



Also called up for the first time are Arsenal defender Christian Mosquera, Real Sociedad forward Ander Barrenetxea, and Osasuna winger Victor Munoz.



On the other hand, Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao continues to be absent due to injury, along with Gavi of Barcelona, who has only played one match as a substitute for his team since returning from a serious knee injury.



Spain is among the teams expected to compete for the World Cup title this year in North America, where they will play in Group H alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde.



The squad includes: In goal: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), and Juan Garcia (Barcelona).



In defense: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dean Housen (Real Madrid), Christian Mosquera (Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), and Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).



In midfield: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Fermín López (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Real Betis), Carlos Soler (Real Sociedad).



In attack: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).