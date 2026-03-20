أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم قراره إيقاف عمليات الترشح الجارية لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2031 وكأس آسيا 2035.


ويأتي هذا القرار عقب مشاورات حديثة مع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم بشأن إمكانية تعديل الروزنامة الدولية للمباريات، والتي تتضمن مقترحاً لإقامة النسخ المستقبلية من كأس آسيا في السنوات الزوجية. ومن حيث المبدأ، أشار الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى أخذه هذا التوجه بعين الاعتبار، وسيعمل على مواءمة مسابقاته وفقاً لذلك.


ونظراً للتأثيرات الواسعة التي قد يُحدثها هذا التغيير على جدولة وتنظيم البطولة القارية الأهم للمنتخبات الوطنية، فقد بادر الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى إجراء مراجعة شاملة لروزنامة مسابقاته. وضمن هذا الإطار، تم اعتبار إيقاف دورات الترشح الحالية خطوة مناسبة، بهدف توفير قدر أكبر من الوضوح وضمان اتباع نهج أكثر تنظيماً في اختيار الدول المستضيفة مستقبلاً.


وأعرب الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم عن خالص تقديره لجميع الاتحادات الوطنية التي تقدمت بملفات الترشح، نظير حماسها والتزامها والجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها طوال فترة الترشح.


وقال الاتحاد الآسيوي عبر بيان إنه سيتم الإعلان عن المزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالروزنامة الجديدة للمسابقات، إلى جانب معلومات حول فرص الترشح المستقبلية، في الوقت المناسب، مع تطلع الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى مواصلة التعاون مع الاتحادات الوطنية الأعضاء في رسم ملامح مستقبل كأس آسيا.