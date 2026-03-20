أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم قراره إيقاف عمليات الترشح الجارية لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2031 وكأس آسيا 2035.
ويأتي هذا القرار عقب مشاورات حديثة مع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم بشأن إمكانية تعديل الروزنامة الدولية للمباريات، والتي تتضمن مقترحاً لإقامة النسخ المستقبلية من كأس آسيا في السنوات الزوجية. ومن حيث المبدأ، أشار الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى أخذه هذا التوجه بعين الاعتبار، وسيعمل على مواءمة مسابقاته وفقاً لذلك.
ونظراً للتأثيرات الواسعة التي قد يُحدثها هذا التغيير على جدولة وتنظيم البطولة القارية الأهم للمنتخبات الوطنية، فقد بادر الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى إجراء مراجعة شاملة لروزنامة مسابقاته. وضمن هذا الإطار، تم اعتبار إيقاف دورات الترشح الحالية خطوة مناسبة، بهدف توفير قدر أكبر من الوضوح وضمان اتباع نهج أكثر تنظيماً في اختيار الدول المستضيفة مستقبلاً.
وأعرب الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم عن خالص تقديره لجميع الاتحادات الوطنية التي تقدمت بملفات الترشح، نظير حماسها والتزامها والجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها طوال فترة الترشح.
وقال الاتحاد الآسيوي عبر بيان إنه سيتم الإعلان عن المزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالروزنامة الجديدة للمسابقات، إلى جانب معلومات حول فرص الترشح المستقبلية، في الوقت المناسب، مع تطلع الاتحاد الآسيوي إلى مواصلة التعاون مع الاتحادات الوطنية الأعضاء في رسم ملامح مستقبل كأس آسيا.
The Asian Football Confederation announced its decision to suspend the ongoing bidding processes for hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2031 and 2035.
This decision comes following recent consultations with the International Football Federation regarding the possibility of modifying the international match calendar, which includes a proposal to hold future editions of the Asian Cup in even-numbered years. In principle, the Asian Confederation indicated that it is considering this direction and will work to align its competitions accordingly.
Given the wide-ranging impacts that this change may have on the scheduling and organization of the most important continental tournament for national teams, the Asian Confederation has initiated a comprehensive review of its competition calendar. In this context, suspending the current bidding processes has been deemed an appropriate step, aimed at providing greater clarity and ensuring a more organized approach in selecting future host countries.
The Asian Football Confederation expressed its sincere appreciation to all national federations that submitted bidding files, in recognition of their enthusiasm, commitment, and the significant efforts they made throughout the bidding period.
The Asian Confederation stated in a release that further details regarding the new competition calendar, along with information about future bidding opportunities, will be announced in due course, as the Asian Confederation looks forward to continuing cooperation with member national federations in shaping the future of the Asian Cup.