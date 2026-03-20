The Asian Football Confederation announced its decision to suspend the ongoing bidding processes for hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2031 and 2035.



This decision comes following recent consultations with the International Football Federation regarding the possibility of modifying the international match calendar, which includes a proposal to hold future editions of the Asian Cup in even-numbered years. In principle, the Asian Confederation indicated that it is considering this direction and will work to align its competitions accordingly.



Given the wide-ranging impacts that this change may have on the scheduling and organization of the most important continental tournament for national teams, the Asian Confederation has initiated a comprehensive review of its competition calendar. In this context, suspending the current bidding processes has been deemed an appropriate step, aimed at providing greater clarity and ensuring a more organized approach in selecting future host countries.



The Asian Football Confederation expressed its sincere appreciation to all national federations that submitted bidding files, in recognition of their enthusiasm, commitment, and the significant efforts they made throughout the bidding period.



The Asian Confederation stated in a release that further details regarding the new competition calendar, along with information about future bidding opportunities, will be announced in due course, as the Asian Confederation looks forward to continuing cooperation with member national federations in shaping the future of the Asian Cup.