The Al-Ahli fans are waiting for the Englishman Ivan Toney to continue threatening the goal of "the leader" in the match that brings Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli together at the "Al-Inma" stadium, in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, especially since he is in his best form after reaching goal number 25 in the league, topping the league's scorers, which reflects his prominent and central attacking impact.



It is worth mentioning that Toney has become a "nightmare" for Al-Hilal, as every encounter between the two teams turns into a "Toney match" due to his significant influence, either by scoring or assisting. He is considered the real nightmare for Al-Hilal's goal recently, having played 5 matches against them and scored 5 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, he scored a hat-trick (3 goals) and managed to score two goals this season in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium during the third round of the Roshen League in a thrilling draw (3-3), where Al-Ahli came back from a 3-0 deficit thanks to Toney's brace (78th and 87th minutes), while the return match held at the "Kingdom Arena" ended in a goalless draw.



Al-Hilal is considered the team that has conceded more goals from Toney than any other team during his time with Al-Ahli (5 goals in 5 matches).