تنتظر الجماهير الأهلاوية مواصلة الإنجليزي إيفان توني تهديده مرمى «الزعيم»، في اللقاء الذي يجمع الهلال بالأهلي على ملعب «الإنماء»، ضمن دور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الملك، خصوصاً أنه يعيش في أفضل حالاته بعد وصوله إلى الهدف رقم 25 في الدوري متصدراً هدافي الدوري، ما يعكس تأثيره الهجومي البارز والمركزي.


يذكر أن توني تحول إلى «كابوس» للهلال، فكل مواجهة بين الفريقين تُصبح «مباراة توني» بسبب تأثيره الكبير، إما بالتسجيل أو الصناعة، ويُعتبر الكابوس الحقيقي لمرمى الهلال في الفترة الأخيرة، إذ لعب أمام الهلال 5 مباريات وسجل 5 أهداف، ففي موسم 2024-2025 سجل (3 أهداف) «هاتريك» كما استطاع أن يسجل هدفين هذا الموسم في اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب «الإنماء» ضمن الجولة الثالثة من دوري روشن في تعادل مثير (3-3)، إذ عاد الأهلي من تأخر 3-0 بفضل ثنائية توني (د:78 و87)، فيما انتهى لقاء الإياب الذي أقيم على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» بالتعادل السلبي.


ويعتبر الهلال هو الفريق الذي سجل في شباكه توني أكثر من أي فريق آخر في فترته مع الأهلي (5 أهداف في 5 مباريات).