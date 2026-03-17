قبل انطلاق الموسم الحالي كان الأهلي يُعدّ الأكثر تتويجًا بلقب كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين برصيد 13 لقبًا، متقدمًا على الهلال الذي امتلك 11 لقبًا، فيما جاء الاتحاد ثالثًا بـ10 ألقاب، ثم النصر بـ6 ألقاب، يليه الشباب والاتفاق بـ3 ألقاب لكل منهما، ثم الوحدة بلقبين، والتعاون والفيصلي والفيحاء بلقب واحد لكل فريق.


غير أن نتائج مشروع توثيق تاريخ كرة القدم السعودية الذي أعلن عنه الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم في أغسطس الماضي، وأعاد مراجعة بطولات الأندية عبر 123 عامًا، غيّرت ترتيب سجل البطولة.


فبعد التوثيق، تقلص رصيد الأهلي إلى 8 ألقاب، ليتراجع إلى المركز الثاني، بينما تصدر الهلال القائمة بـ9 ألقاب.


وجاء الاتحاد ثالثًا بـ6 ألقاب، ثم النصر رابعًا بـ5 ألقاب، يليه الشباب بـ3 ألقاب، والاتفاق بلقبين، ثم الوحدة بلقب واحد.


وبهذه الأرقام، انتقلت صدارة لقب «كبير كأس الملك» إلى الهلال وفق نتائج التوثيق الرسمية.


ترتيب البطولات:


1- الهلال 9 ألقاب.


2- الأهلي 8 ألقاب.


3- الاتحاد 6 ألقاب.


4- النصر 5 ألقاب.


5- الشباب 3 ألقاب.


6- الاتفاق لقبان.


7- الوحدة لقب واحد.