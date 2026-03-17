Before the start of the current season, Al-Ahli was considered the most decorated club with the King’s Cup title, having won it 13 times, ahead of Al-Hilal, which had 11 titles, while Al-Ittihad came in third with 10 titles, followed by Al-Nasr with 6 titles, then Al-Shabab and Al-Ittifaq with 3 titles each, then Al-Wahda with 2 titles, and Al-Taawun, Al-Faisaly, and Al-Fayha with 1 title each.



However, the results of the project to document the history of Saudi football, announced by the Saudi Football Federation last August, which reviewed club championships over 123 years, changed the ranking of the tournament record.



After the documentation, Al-Ahli's tally was reduced to 8 titles, dropping it to second place, while Al-Hilal topped the list with 9 titles.



Al-Ittihad came in third with 6 titles, followed by Al-Nasr in fourth with 5 titles, then Al-Shabab with 3 titles, Al-Ittifaq with 2 titles, and finally Al-Wahda with 1 title.



With these numbers, the title of "King of the King’s Cup" has shifted to Al-Hilal according to the official documentation results.



Championship Ranking:



1- Al-Hilal 9 titles.



2- Al-Ahli 8 titles.



3- Al-Ittihad 6 titles.



4- Al-Nasr 5 titles.



5- Al-Shabab 3 titles.



6- Al-Ittifaq 2 titles.



7- Al-Wahda 1 title.