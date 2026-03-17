The Saudi Esports Federation announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Basketball Federation aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation to develop the sector of electronic basketball, which is witnessing rapid growth and a noticeable increase in its presence both locally and internationally.



The agreement was signed between the CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, Rawan Al-Betairi, and the CEO of the Saudi Basketball Federation, Hisham bin Qassim. The memorandum focuses on supporting the discovery and development of Saudi talents capable of representing the Kingdom in global esports competitions.



Under the agreement, both parties will work to enhance participation in tournaments and organize joint initiatives, in addition to exchanging technical and administrative expertise that contributes to the development of the sports work system according to best practices.



The cooperation also aims to support national teams through specialized training programs based on technical plans and advanced strategies, as well as developing the management of clubs and sports teams. This direction aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to develop the gaming and esports sector and enhance the Kingdom's presence in international competitions.