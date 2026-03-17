أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة بهدف وضع إطار تعاون لتطوير قطاع كرة السلة الإلكترونية، الذي يشهد نمواً متسارعاً وزيادة ملحوظة في حضوره محلياً ودولياً.


وتم توقيع الاتفاقية بين الرئيسة التنفيذية للاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية روان البتيري، والرئيس التنفيذي للاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة هشام بن قاسم. وتركّز المذكرة على دعم اكتشاف وتطوير المواهب السعودية القادرة على تمثيل المملكة في منافسات الرياضات الإلكترونية العالمية.


وبموجب الاتفاق، سيعمل الطرفان على تعزيز المشاركة في البطولات وتنظيم مبادرات مشتركة، إضافة إلى تبادل الخبرات الفنية والإدارية بما يسهم في تطوير منظومة العمل الرياضي وفق أفضل الممارسات.


كما يهدف التعاون إلى دعم المنتخبات الوطنية عبر برامج تدريبية متخصصة تعتمد على خطط فنية واستراتيجيات متقدمة، إلى جانب تطوير إدارة الأندية والفرق الرياضية. ويأتي هذا التوجه انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تسعى إلى تنمية قطاع الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية وتعزيز حضور المملكة في المنافسات الدولية.