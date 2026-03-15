The Saudi Football Federation revealed the official jersey that players will wear during the Saudi national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the statement published on the federation's website via the social media platform "X," it stated: "Patterns that tell the story of authenticity... From its doors, the jersey of the Green was inspired," adding: "Among the traditional doors of Ushaiger, the national team's jersey roams, carrying the features of heritage and the pride of the nation."



The Saudi Federation had previously announced the main headquarters for the delegation during its participation in the World Cup, choosing the city of Austin after a comprehensive technical and logistical evaluation that included field visits and studying the readiness of sports facilities, the suitability of climatic conditions, and the quality of training facilities, in addition to its geographical location close to the cities hosting the national team's matches in the tournament, which helps reduce the burden of travel time, thus enhancing the efficiency of the daily program.



It is worth mentioning that the draw placed the "Green" in Group H alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde. This will be the seventh participation in its history and the third in a row, confirming the national team's position among the most prominent Asian teams in the World Cup in recent years.