كشف الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، عن القميص الرسمي الذي سيرتديه اللاعبون خلال مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، وفق البيان الذي نشره موقع اتحاد اللعبة عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، قائلاً: «نقوشٌ تحكي الأصالة.. ومن أبوابها استُلهم قميص الأخضر»، مضيفاً: «بين أبواب أشيقر التراثية يتجول قميص المنتخب الوطني حاملاً ملامح التراث وفخر الوطن».


وكان الاتحاد السعودي قد أعلن في وقت سابق المقر الرئيسي للبعثة خلال مشاركته في المونديال إذ وقع الاختيار على مدينة أوستن، بعد عملية تقييم فني ولوجستي شاملة شملت زيارات ميدانية ودراسة جاهزية المنشآت الرياضية، وملاءمة الظروف المناخية، وجودة المرافق التدريبية، إضافة إلى موقعها الجغرافي القريب من المدن المستضيفة لمباريات المنتخب في البطولة، بما يسهم في تقليل أعباء الوقت في التنقل مما يسهم في رفع كفاءة البرنامج اليومي.


يذكر أن القرعة وضعت «الأخضر» ضمن المجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، وأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر، وتعد هذه المشاركة السابعة في تاريخه والثالثة على التوالي، ليؤكد المنتخب مكانته بين المنتخبات الآسيوية الأكثر حضوراً في المونديال خلال السنوات الأخيرة.