The Al-Ettifaq Club expressed its astonishment at the referee's decision in their match against Al-Faihah, which took place during the 26th round of the Roshen Saudi League, after the only goal in the match was counted despite a review using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). In an official statement broadcasted through its social media platform "X," the club clarified that the goal came after a clear pushing incident that the team's player, Andre Duda, experienced before the goal was scored, noting that the incident was evident and had a direct impact on the course and outcome of the match.



The statement pointed out that the match occurred at a critical stage of the season, given the strong competition the first football team is facing for one of the qualifying spots for participation in external tournaments next season.



The Al-Ettifaq administration also confirmed that the team has faced several significant refereeing errors during the current season, indicating that they have addressed these cases in an institutional spirit by submitting observations to the relevant authorities in hopes of resolving them and contributing to the development of the refereeing system. However, according to the statement, these efforts have not yet received a clear response that would limit the recurrence of such incidents.



At the end of the statement, the club's management announced that they would request the use of foreign refereeing crews in the upcoming rounds until confidence in the level of local refereeing is restored and to ensure the highest levels of competitive fairness.