استغرب نادي الاتفاق من قرار حكم مباراته أمام الفيحاء التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ26 من دوري روشن السعودي، بعد احتساب الهدف الوحيد في اللقاء رغم العودة إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، في بيان رسمي بثه عبر موقعه في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي«X»، وأوضح فيه أن الهدف جاء عقب حالة دفع واضحة تعرّض لها لاعب الفريق أندريه دودا قبل تسجيل الهدف، مشيراً إلى أن اللقطة بدت جلية وكان لها تأثير مباشر على مجريات المباراة ونتيجتها.


وأشار البيان إلى أن المباراة جاءت في مرحلة حاسمة من الموسم، في ظل المنافسة القوية التي يخوضها الفريق الأول لكرة القدم على أحد المراكز المؤهلة للمشاركة في البطولات الخارجية خلال الموسم القادم.


كما أكدت إدارة الاتفاق أن الفريق تعرّض خلال منافسات الموسم الجاري لعدد من الأخطاء التحكيمية المؤثرة، لافتةً إلى أنها تعاملت مع هذه الحالات بروح مؤسسية من خلال رفع الملاحظات إلى الجهات المعنية أملاً في معالجتها والمساهمة في تطوير منظومة التحكيم، إلا أن تلك الجهود – بحسب البيان – لم تلقَ حتى الآن استجابة واضحة تحدّ من تكرار مثل هذه الحالات.


وفي ختام البيان، أعلنت إدارة النادي أنها ستتقدم بطلب الاستعانة بطواقم تحكيم أجنبية في الجولات القادمة، إلى حين استعادة الثقة في مستوى التحكيم المحلي وضمان تحقيق أعلى درجات العدالة التنافسية.