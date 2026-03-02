The French star Kylian Mbappé has recently sought the help of an independent medical specialist outside the Real Madrid club to assess the condition of his knee, which he has been suffering from for several months and has affected his presence in recent matches.



The Royal team's striker continues to undergo a conservative treatment program, amid expectations of regaining his physical fitness to return to European pitches by mid this month. Journalistic sources confirmed that the external examination Mbappé underwent aimed to accurately assess his injury, alongside close monitoring from the club's medical staff, with a re-evaluation of his condition in the coming days to determine the date of his official participation.



Radio "Monte Carlo" indicated that the decision for the player's return to the field will not depend solely on dates, but also on his physical feeling and response to treatment, especially since he is undergoing a rehabilitation program focusing on his left knee. Despite expectations that he would be ready for the match against Manchester City in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Mbappé prefers not to take risks before confirming his full recovery. His status regarding joining the French national team camp in March is still also undecided.



The player had participated in several matches despite suffering from pain, before discovering his left knee sprain at the end of December last year. Although the estimated absence was for 3 weeks, he rushed back to participate in the Spanish Super Cup final after only about 10 days.



Since then, Mbappé has started in 8 out of 10 matches played by Real Madrid, before taking a break ahead of the second leg against Benfica in the Champions League.



Coach Álvaro Arbeloa emphasized the importance of not rushing the player's return, pointing out that the priority is complete recovery: "We know exactly what Kylian is going through, and what we care about is that he returns at 100%, with confidence and safety, as soon as the pain completely subsides."