استعان النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، أخيراً، بأخصائي طبي مستقل خارج صفوف نادي ريال مدريد لتقييم حالة الركبة التي يعاني منها منذ عدة أشهر، والتي أثرت على وجوده في المباريات الأخيرة.


ويواصل مهاجم الفريق الملكي خضوعه لبرنامج علاجي محافظ، وسط توقعات بإمكانية استعادة جاهزيته البدنية للعودة إلى الملاعب الأوروبية منتصف الشهر الجاري. وأكدت مصادر صحفية أن الفحص الخارجي الذي خضع له مبابي جاء بهدف تقييم إصابته بدقة، بالتوازي مع متابعة دقيقة من الجهاز الطبي للنادي، مع إعادة تقييم حالته خلال الأيام القادمة لتحديد موعد مشاركته الرسمي.


وأشارت إذاعة «راديو مونت كارلو» إلى أن قرار عودة اللاعب إلى الملاعب لن يعتمد على التواريخ فقط، بل على شعوره البدني واستجابته للعلاج، لاسيما أنه يخضع لبرنامج تأهيلي يركز على الركبة اليسرى. ورغم توقعات بأن يكون جاهزاً لمواجهة مانشستر سيتي في إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا، يُفضل مبابي عدم المخاطرة قبل التأكد من تعافيه الكامل. كما أن موقفه من الانضمام لمعسكر منتخب فرنسا في مارس لا يزال أيضاً غير محسوم.


وكان اللاعب قد خاض مباريات عدة رغم معاناته من الألم، قبل أن يكتشف إصابته بالتواء في الركبة اليسرى أواخر ديسمبر الماضي. وعلى الرغم من تقديرات الغياب لـ3 أسابيع، إلا أنه استعجل العودة للمشاركة في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني بعد نحو 10 أيام فقط.


ومنذ ذلك الحين، شارك مبابي كأساسي في 8 مباريات من أصل 10 خاضها ريال مدريد، قبل أن يحصل على راحة قبل مواجهة الإياب أمام بنفيكا في دوري الأبطال.


وأكد المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا أهمية عدم الاستعجال في عودة اللاعب، مشيراً إلى أن الأولوية هي للتعافي الكامل «نعرف تماماً ما يمر به كيليان، وما نحرص عليه هو أن يعود بنسبة 100%، بثقة وأمان، بمجرد زوال الألم نهائياً».