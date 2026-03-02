يواجه لاعبو توتنهام هوتسبير خطر خفض رواتبهم إلى النصف، في حال هبوط الفريق من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وذلك استناداً إلى بنود تعاقدية ملزمة مدرجة في عقود معظم عناصر التشكيلة.
وبحسب ما أوردته «ذا أثليتيك»، تتضمن غالبية العقود تخفيضات تلقائية قد تصل إلى نحو 50% من قيمة الرواتب السنوية عند فقدان مقعد النادي في دوري الأضواء.
ويحتل توتنهام حالياً المركز الـ16 في جدول الترتيب، بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن مراكز الهبوط، ما يزيد من حساسية المرحلة التي يمر بها الفريق على المستويين الرياضي والمالي.
Tottenham Hotspur players face the risk of having their salaries cut in half if the team is relegated from the Premier League, based on binding contractual clauses included in the contracts of most squad members.
According to what was reported by "The Athletic," the majority of contracts include automatic reductions that could reach about 50% of the annual salary value if the club loses its place in the top league.
Tottenham currently occupies the 16th position in the standings, just 4 points above the relegation zone, which increases the sensitivity of the phase the team is going through on both sporting and financial levels.