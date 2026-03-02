Tottenham Hotspur players face the risk of having their salaries cut in half if the team is relegated from the Premier League, based on binding contractual clauses included in the contracts of most squad members.



According to what was reported by "The Athletic," the majority of contracts include automatic reductions that could reach about 50% of the annual salary value if the club loses its place in the top league.



Tottenham currently occupies the 16th position in the standings, just 4 points above the relegation zone, which increases the sensitivity of the phase the team is going through on both sporting and financial levels.