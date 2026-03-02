يواجه لاعبو توتنهام هوتسبير خطر خفض رواتبهم إلى النصف، في حال هبوط الفريق من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وذلك استناداً إلى بنود تعاقدية ملزمة مدرجة في عقود معظم عناصر التشكيلة.


وبحسب ما أوردته «ذا أثليتيك»، تتضمن غالبية العقود تخفيضات تلقائية قد تصل إلى نحو 50% من قيمة الرواتب السنوية عند فقدان مقعد النادي في دوري الأضواء.


ويحتل توتنهام حالياً المركز الـ16 في جدول الترتيب، بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن مراكز الهبوط، ما يزيد من حساسية المرحلة التي يمر بها الفريق على المستويين الرياضي والمالي.