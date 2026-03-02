Today (Monday), a coordination meeting was held with the presence of the competitions departments of the Saudi Football Federation and the Saudi Professional League, along with representatives from the Saudi clubs participating in the Asian championships, to discuss the latest updates related to the AFC Champions League and AFC Champions League 2.



The meeting, which was conducted via video conference, was part of the General Secretariat's work plan at the Saudi Football Federation to ensure that the participation of Saudi clubs in the Asian championships aligns with the local calendar. This continues the Saudi Federation's approach of coordinating with clubs and listening to their opinions to reach the best organizational solutions that serve the interests of Saudi football and its representatives on a continental level.



The attendees reviewed the Asian Football Confederation's statement regarding the postponement of the Round of 16 matches in both tournaments, in addition to discussing the remaining schedule for clubs participating in Asian and local competitions, and the potential impact of the changes on the local and continental competition schedules.



The meeting also discussed the proposed solutions from the Saudi Federation and the Professional League and their suitability with the local calendar.



The meeting concluded with a number of proposed solutions that will be submitted to the Asian Federation. It was also agreed to give the clubs a deadline to study the proposed solutions and provide their feedback, with tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon being the final deadline for submitting proposals, so that they can be forwarded to the Asian Federation for necessary actions after coordinating with the relevant parties.