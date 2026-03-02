عُقد اليوم (الإثنين)، اجتماع تنسيقي بحضور إدارتي المسابقات في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ورابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي وممثلي الأندية السعودية المشاركة في البطولات الآسيوية، وذلك لمناقشة آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بمنافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ودوري أبطال آسيا 2.
وجاء الاجتماع، الذي أقيم عن طريق الاتصال المرئي، ضمن خطة عمل الأمانة العامة في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم لضمان مواءمة مشاركة الأندية السعودية في البطولات الآسيوية مع الروزنامة المحلية، واستمراراً لنهج الاتحاد السعودي في التنسيق مع الأندية والاستماع إلى آرائها بما يسهم في الوصول إلى أفضل الحلول التنظيمية التي تخدم مصلحة الكرة السعودية وممثليها قارياً.
واستعرض المجتمعون بيان الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم بشأن تأجيل مباريات دور الـ16 من البطولتين، إضافة إلى مناقشة ما تبقى من روزنامة الأندية المشاركة آسيوياً ومحلياً، ومدى تأثير التعديلات المحتملة على جدول المنافسات المحلية والقارية.
كما ناقش الاجتماع الحلول المقترحة من الاتحاد السعودي ورابطة دوري المحترفين، ومدى ملاءمتها مع الروزنامة المحلية.
وخلص الاجتماع إلى التوصل لعدد من الحلول المقترحة سيتم الرفع بها إلى الاتحاد الآسيوي، كما تم الاتفاق على منح الأندية مهلة لدراسة الحلول المقترحة وتقديم مرئياتها، على أن يكون ظهر يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء)، آخر موعد لاستلام المقترحات وذلك للرفع بها للاتحاد الآسيوي واتخاذ ما يلزم حيالها بعد التنسيق مع الأطراف ذات العلاقة.
Today (Monday), a coordination meeting was held with the presence of the competitions departments of the Saudi Football Federation and the Saudi Professional League, along with representatives from the Saudi clubs participating in the Asian championships, to discuss the latest updates related to the AFC Champions League and AFC Champions League 2.
The meeting, which was conducted via video conference, was part of the General Secretariat's work plan at the Saudi Football Federation to ensure that the participation of Saudi clubs in the Asian championships aligns with the local calendar. This continues the Saudi Federation's approach of coordinating with clubs and listening to their opinions to reach the best organizational solutions that serve the interests of Saudi football and its representatives on a continental level.
The attendees reviewed the Asian Football Confederation's statement regarding the postponement of the Round of 16 matches in both tournaments, in addition to discussing the remaining schedule for clubs participating in Asian and local competitions, and the potential impact of the changes on the local and continental competition schedules.
The meeting also discussed the proposed solutions from the Saudi Federation and the Professional League and their suitability with the local calendar.
The meeting concluded with a number of proposed solutions that will be submitted to the Asian Federation. It was also agreed to give the clubs a deadline to study the proposed solutions and provide their feedback, with tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon being the final deadline for submitting proposals, so that they can be forwarded to the Asian Federation for necessary actions after coordinating with the relevant parties.