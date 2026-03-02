عُقد اليوم (الإثنين)، اجتماع تنسيقي بحضور إدارتي المسابقات في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ورابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي وممثلي الأندية السعودية المشاركة في البطولات الآسيوية، وذلك لمناقشة آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بمنافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ودوري أبطال آسيا 2.


وجاء الاجتماع، الذي أقيم عن طريق الاتصال المرئي، ضمن خطة عمل الأمانة العامة في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم لضمان مواءمة مشاركة الأندية السعودية في البطولات الآسيوية مع الروزنامة المحلية، واستمراراً لنهج الاتحاد السعودي في التنسيق مع الأندية والاستماع إلى آرائها بما يسهم في الوصول إلى أفضل الحلول التنظيمية التي تخدم مصلحة الكرة السعودية وممثليها قارياً.


واستعرض المجتمعون بيان الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم بشأن تأجيل مباريات دور الـ16 من البطولتين، إضافة إلى مناقشة ما تبقى من روزنامة الأندية المشاركة آسيوياً ومحلياً، ومدى تأثير التعديلات المحتملة على جدول المنافسات المحلية والقارية.


كما ناقش الاجتماع الحلول المقترحة من الاتحاد السعودي ورابطة دوري المحترفين، ومدى ملاءمتها مع الروزنامة المحلية.


وخلص الاجتماع إلى التوصل لعدد من الحلول المقترحة سيتم الرفع بها إلى الاتحاد الآسيوي، كما تم الاتفاق على منح الأندية مهلة لدراسة الحلول المقترحة وتقديم مرئياتها، على أن يكون ظهر يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء)، آخر موعد لاستلام المقترحات وذلك للرفع بها للاتحاد الآسيوي واتخاذ ما يلزم حيالها بعد التنسيق مع الأطراف ذات العلاقة.