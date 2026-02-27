The Senegalese goalkeeper of Al-Ahli, "Edward Mendy," has succeeded in topping the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the Roshan Professional League, following his team's victory over Riyadh with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the competition. Al-Ahli temporarily seized the top spot in the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League" with (59) points, as "Mendy" managed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches out of 17 appearances, a figure that reflects exceptional consistency and a direct impact on the results of his team, Al-Ahli, confirming that he is one of the key elements of strength in the defensive system.



Following him is the Brazilian goalkeeper of Al-Nassr, Bento Matheus, with 8 clean sheets in 10 matches, then Slovakian Marek Rodak with 7 clean sheets from 23 matches, Moroccan Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with 7 from 15 matches, and finally Belgian Koen Casteels with 7 from 22 matches.