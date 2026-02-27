نجح حارس الأهلي السنغالي «إدوارد ميندي»، في اعتلاء صدارة أكثر الحراس حفاظا على نظافة الشباك بدوري روشن للمحترفين، عقب فوز فريقه على الرياض بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من المسابقة، وخطف فريق الأهلي صدارة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» مؤقتًا بـ (59) نقطة، إذ نجح «ميندي» في الخروج بشباك نظيفة خلال 11 مباراة من أصل 17 مشاركة، رقم يعكس ثباتا استثنائيا وتأثيرًا مباشرا في نتائج فريقه الأهلي السعودي، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز عناصر القوة في المنظومة الدفاعية.
وخلفه يأتي حارس النصر البرازيلي بينتو ماثيوس بـ8 شباك نظيفة خلال 10 مباريات، ثم السلوفاكي ماريك روداك بـ7 من 23 مباراة، وحارس الهلال المغربي ياسين بونو بـ7 من 15 مباراة، وأخيرا البلجيكي كون كاستيلس بـ7 من 22 مباراة.
The Senegalese goalkeeper of Al-Ahli, "Edward Mendy," has succeeded in topping the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the Roshan Professional League, following his team's victory over Riyadh with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the competition. Al-Ahli temporarily seized the top spot in the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League" with (59) points, as "Mendy" managed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches out of 17 appearances, a figure that reflects exceptional consistency and a direct impact on the results of his team, Al-Ahli, confirming that he is one of the key elements of strength in the defensive system.
Following him is the Brazilian goalkeeper of Al-Nassr, Bento Matheus, with 8 clean sheets in 10 matches, then Slovakian Marek Rodak with 7 clean sheets from 23 matches, Moroccan Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with 7 from 15 matches, and finally Belgian Koen Casteels with 7 from 22 matches.