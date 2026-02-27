نجح حارس الأهلي السنغالي «إدوارد ميندي»، في اعتلاء صدارة أكثر الحراس حفاظا على نظافة الشباك بدوري روشن للمحترفين، عقب فوز فريقه على الرياض بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من المسابقة، وخطف فريق الأهلي صدارة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» مؤقتًا بـ (59) نقطة، إذ نجح «ميندي» في الخروج بشباك نظيفة خلال 11 مباراة من أصل 17 مشاركة، رقم يعكس ثباتا استثنائيا وتأثيرًا مباشرا في نتائج فريقه الأهلي السعودي، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز عناصر القوة في المنظومة الدفاعية.


وخلفه يأتي حارس النصر البرازيلي بينتو ماثيوس بـ8 شباك نظيفة خلال 10 مباريات، ثم السلوفاكي ماريك روداك بـ7 من 23 مباراة، وحارس الهلال المغربي ياسين بونو بـ7 من 15 مباراة، وأخيرا البلجيكي كون كاستيلس بـ7 من 22 مباراة.