أقدم حارس مرمى نادي نانت الفرنسي، أنتوني لوبيز، على مبادرة إنسانية خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام لو هافر في الجولة 23 من الدوري الفرنسي (ليغ 1)، حيث تظاهر بالإصابة مؤقتاً لمنح زملائه المسلمين فرصة الإفطار عند غروب الشمس خلال شهر رمضان المبارك. وقد أثار هذا التصرف اهتمام وسائل الإعلام والجماهير على مستوى واسع، باعتباره لفتة تعكس التضامن والاحترام للتنوع الثقافي في الرياضة، رغم فوز نانت بنتيجة 2-0.
أنتوني لوبيز، البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً، حارس مرمى برتغالي الجنسية، انضم إلى نانت في ديسمبر 2024 بعد إنهاء عقده مع ناديه السابق أولمبيك ليون، حيث خاض 489 مباراة، ليصبح خامس أكثر اللاعبين مشاركة في تاريخ النادي. وقع لوبيز عقداً لمدة 6 أشهر مع خيار التمديد لعامين إضافيين، في صفقة انتقال حرة ساهمت في تعزيز خط دفاع الفريق في ظل صراعه ضد الهبوط. ويُعتبر لوبيز، الذي لم يُعلن عن ديانته، غير مسلم، ما يضفي على هذه المبادرة أبعاداً رمزية باعتبارها تعبيراً عن التعاطف والتضامن عبر الثقافات.
أقيمت المباراة يوم الأحد الماضي 22 فبراير على ملعب ستاد دي لا بوجوار لوي فونتينو في نانت، وسجل الفريق هدفين في الشوط الأول، الأول عن طريق خطأ ذاتي من اللاعب يانيس زواوي في الدقيقة الثالثة، والثاني من ركلة جزاء نفذها إيغناتيوس غاناغو في الدقيقة 34. وحافظ الفريق على شباكه نظيفة، محققاً فوزاً أنهى سلسلة من الخسائر، ليبقى نانت في المركز السادس عشر برصيد 26 نقطة، متساوياً مع لو هافر. وشهدت المباراة عدة توقفات نتيجة إصابات، بينها إصابة غاناغو في الدقيقة 50، ونيكولاس كوزا في الدقيقة 80، ويوهان ليبانت في الدقيقة 90، إلا أن التوقف الأبرز كان في الدقيقة 70، عندما سقط لوبيز أرضاً دون تدخل واضح، ما أتاح لزملائه المسلمين فرصة الإفطار على جانب الملعب. لم يُسجل هذا التوقف كإصابة رسمية، لكنه لفت الانتباه باعتباره خطوة مدروسة لدعم اللاعبين الصائمين.
وأظهر فيديو نشرته قناة «بي إن سبورتس» لوبيز وهو يسقط أرضاً بينما يتجه زملاؤه لتناول التمر والماء عند توقيت غروب الشمس، في موقف يعكس الدعم للاعبين الصائمين في ظل رفض الدوري الفرنسي سابقاً التوقف لدقائق معدودة خلال المباريات. وتشبه هذه المبادرة مواقف سابقة على مستوى كرة القدم، مثل ما قام به حارس المنتخب التونسي معز حسن في مباريات ودية قبل كأس العالم 2018، وأيضاً دعم لوكا رانييري لزميله سفيان أمرابط في فيورنتينا عام 2023.
أثارت المبادرة تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، حيث عبّر المستخدمون عن تقديرهم لهذه اللفتة ودعمهم للاعبين الصائمين، مع دعوات لتطوير سياسات أكثر شمولية لدعم الصائمين في الدوريات الأوروبية. وقد أشارت بعض التغريدات إلى أهمية السماح بتوقفات قصيرة أثناء المباريات خلال رمضان، في خطوة تعكس وعي الجماهير بأهمية التوازن بين الالتزامات الرياضية والاحتياجات الدينية للاعبين.
تأتي هذه المبادرة في ظل جدل مستمر حول دعم اللاعبين المسلمين في الدوريات الأوروبية خلال شهر رمضان، حيث تسمح بعض الدوريات مثل الإنجليزية والألمانية بتوقفات قصيرة، في حين يرفض الدوري الفرنسي ذلك. وقد أثارت هذه القضية سابقاً جدلاً مرتبطاً بتجربة اللاعب الجزائري جوين حجام مع نانت عام 2023، بعد رفضه الإفطار أثناء مباراة. ويعتبر مراقبون أن المبادرة تعكس قيمة التضامن بين اللاعبين، لكنها أيضاً تسلط الضوء على الحاجة إلى سياسات رسمية وشاملة من «الفيفا» لضمان حقوق اللاعبين الصائمين خلال المنافسات الرياضية.
The goalkeeper of the French club Nantes, Anthony Lopes, took a humanitarian initiative during his team's match against Le Havre in the 23rd round of Ligue 1, where he temporarily pretended to be injured to give his Muslim teammates a chance to break their fast at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. This act garnered widespread attention from the media and fans, as it reflects solidarity and respect for cultural diversity in sports, despite Nantes winning 2-0.
Anthony Lopes, a 35-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, joined Nantes in December 2024 after ending his contract with his previous club Olympique Lyon, where he played 489 matches, becoming the fifth most capped player in the club's history. Lopes signed a 6-month contract with an option to extend for an additional two years, in a free transfer deal that helped strengthen the team's defense amid its struggle against relegation. Lopes, whose religion has not been disclosed, is considered non-Muslim, which adds symbolic dimensions to this initiative as an expression of empathy and solidarity across cultures.
The match took place last Sunday, February 22, at the Stade de la Beaujoire Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, where the team scored two goals in the first half, the first from an own goal by player Yanis Zawahri in the third minute, and the second from a penalty executed by Ignatius Ganago in the 34th minute. The team maintained a clean sheet, achieving a victory that ended a series of losses, leaving Nantes in sixteenth place with 26 points, tied with Le Havre. The match saw several stoppages due to injuries, including Ganago's injury in the 50th minute, Nicolas Cozza in the 80th minute, and Johan Lepenant in the 90th minute, but the most notable stoppage was in the 70th minute when Lopes fell to the ground without any apparent intervention, allowing his Muslim teammates the opportunity to break their fast on the sidelines. This stoppage was not recorded as an official injury, but it drew attention as a calculated step to support fasting players.
A video published by the "beIN Sports" channel showed Lopes falling to the ground while his teammates went to eat dates and drink water at sunset, in a scene that reflects support for fasting players amid the French league's previous refusal to allow brief stoppages during matches. This initiative resembles previous gestures in football, such as what Tunisian national team goalkeeper Moaz Hassan did in friendly matches before the 2018 World Cup, and also the support Luca Ranieri showed to his teammate Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina in 2023.
The initiative sparked widespread interaction on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), where users expressed their appreciation for this gesture and support for fasting players, with calls for developing more inclusive policies to support fasters in European leagues. Some tweets highlighted the importance of allowing short stoppages during matches during Ramadan, reflecting the fans' awareness of the need to balance sports commitments with the religious needs of players.
This initiative comes amid ongoing debate about supporting Muslim players in European leagues during Ramadan, with some leagues like the English and German allowing short stoppages, while the French league refuses to do so. This issue previously sparked controversy related to Algerian player Jowin Hegam's experience with Nantes in 2023, after he refused to break his fast during a match. Observers consider the initiative to reflect the value of solidarity among players, but it also highlights the need for official and comprehensive policies from FIFA to ensure the rights of fasting players during sporting competitions.