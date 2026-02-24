The goalkeeper of the French club Nantes, Anthony Lopes, took a humanitarian initiative during his team's match against Le Havre in the 23rd round of Ligue 1, where he temporarily pretended to be injured to give his Muslim teammates a chance to break their fast at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. This act garnered widespread attention from the media and fans, as it reflects solidarity and respect for cultural diversity in sports, despite Nantes winning 2-0.



Anthony Lopes, a 35-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, joined Nantes in December 2024 after ending his contract with his previous club Olympique Lyon, where he played 489 matches, becoming the fifth most capped player in the club's history. Lopes signed a 6-month contract with an option to extend for an additional two years, in a free transfer deal that helped strengthen the team's defense amid its struggle against relegation. Lopes, whose religion has not been disclosed, is considered non-Muslim, which adds symbolic dimensions to this initiative as an expression of empathy and solidarity across cultures.



The match took place last Sunday, February 22, at the Stade de la Beaujoire Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, where the team scored two goals in the first half, the first from an own goal by player Yanis Zawahri in the third minute, and the second from a penalty executed by Ignatius Ganago in the 34th minute. The team maintained a clean sheet, achieving a victory that ended a series of losses, leaving Nantes in sixteenth place with 26 points, tied with Le Havre. The match saw several stoppages due to injuries, including Ganago's injury in the 50th minute, Nicolas Cozza in the 80th minute, and Johan Lepenant in the 90th minute, but the most notable stoppage was in the 70th minute when Lopes fell to the ground without any apparent intervention, allowing his Muslim teammates the opportunity to break their fast on the sidelines. This stoppage was not recorded as an official injury, but it drew attention as a calculated step to support fasting players.



A video published by the "beIN Sports" channel showed Lopes falling to the ground while his teammates went to eat dates and drink water at sunset, in a scene that reflects support for fasting players amid the French league's previous refusal to allow brief stoppages during matches. This initiative resembles previous gestures in football, such as what Tunisian national team goalkeeper Moaz Hassan did in friendly matches before the 2018 World Cup, and also the support Luca Ranieri showed to his teammate Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina in 2023.



The initiative sparked widespread interaction on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), where users expressed their appreciation for this gesture and support for fasting players, with calls for developing more inclusive policies to support fasters in European leagues. Some tweets highlighted the importance of allowing short stoppages during matches during Ramadan, reflecting the fans' awareness of the need to balance sports commitments with the religious needs of players.



This initiative comes amid ongoing debate about supporting Muslim players in European leagues during Ramadan, with some leagues like the English and German allowing short stoppages, while the French league refuses to do so. This issue previously sparked controversy related to Algerian player Jowin Hegam's experience with Nantes in 2023, after he refused to break his fast during a match. Observers consider the initiative to reflect the value of solidarity among players, but it also highlights the need for official and comprehensive policies from FIFA to ensure the rights of fasting players during sporting competitions.