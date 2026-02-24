أقدم حارس مرمى نادي نانت الفرنسي، أنتوني لوبيز، على مبادرة إنسانية خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام لو هافر في الجولة 23 من الدوري الفرنسي (ليغ 1)، حيث تظاهر بالإصابة مؤقتاً لمنح زملائه المسلمين فرصة الإفطار عند غروب الشمس خلال شهر رمضان المبارك. وقد أثار هذا التصرف اهتمام وسائل الإعلام والجماهير على مستوى واسع، باعتباره لفتة تعكس التضامن والاحترام للتنوع الثقافي في الرياضة، رغم فوز نانت بنتيجة 2-0.


أنتوني لوبيز، البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً، حارس مرمى برتغالي الجنسية، انضم إلى نانت في ديسمبر 2024 بعد إنهاء عقده مع ناديه السابق أولمبيك ليون، حيث خاض 489 مباراة، ليصبح خامس أكثر اللاعبين مشاركة في تاريخ النادي. وقع لوبيز عقداً لمدة 6 أشهر مع خيار التمديد لعامين إضافيين، في صفقة انتقال حرة ساهمت في تعزيز خط دفاع الفريق في ظل صراعه ضد الهبوط. ويُعتبر لوبيز، الذي لم يُعلن عن ديانته، غير مسلم، ما يضفي على هذه المبادرة أبعاداً رمزية باعتبارها تعبيراً عن التعاطف والتضامن عبر الثقافات.


أقيمت المباراة يوم الأحد الماضي 22 فبراير على ملعب ستاد دي لا بوجوار لوي فونتينو في نانت، وسجل الفريق هدفين في الشوط الأول، الأول عن طريق خطأ ذاتي من اللاعب يانيس زواوي في الدقيقة الثالثة، والثاني من ركلة جزاء نفذها إيغناتيوس غاناغو في الدقيقة 34. وحافظ الفريق على شباكه نظيفة، محققاً فوزاً أنهى سلسلة من الخسائر، ليبقى نانت في المركز السادس عشر برصيد 26 نقطة، متساوياً مع لو هافر. وشهدت المباراة عدة توقفات نتيجة إصابات، بينها إصابة غاناغو في الدقيقة 50، ونيكولاس كوزا في الدقيقة 80، ويوهان ليبانت في الدقيقة 90، إلا أن التوقف الأبرز كان في الدقيقة 70، عندما سقط لوبيز أرضاً دون تدخل واضح، ما أتاح لزملائه المسلمين فرصة الإفطار على جانب الملعب. لم يُسجل هذا التوقف كإصابة رسمية، لكنه لفت الانتباه باعتباره خطوة مدروسة لدعم اللاعبين الصائمين.


وأظهر فيديو نشرته قناة «بي إن سبورتس» لوبيز وهو يسقط أرضاً بينما يتجه زملاؤه لتناول التمر والماء عند توقيت غروب الشمس، في موقف يعكس الدعم للاعبين الصائمين في ظل رفض الدوري الفرنسي سابقاً التوقف لدقائق معدودة خلال المباريات. وتشبه هذه المبادرة مواقف سابقة على مستوى كرة القدم، مثل ما قام به حارس المنتخب التونسي معز حسن في مباريات ودية قبل كأس العالم 2018، وأيضاً دعم لوكا رانييري لزميله سفيان أمرابط في فيورنتينا عام 2023.


أثارت المبادرة تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، حيث عبّر المستخدمون عن تقديرهم لهذه اللفتة ودعمهم للاعبين الصائمين، مع دعوات لتطوير سياسات أكثر شمولية لدعم الصائمين في الدوريات الأوروبية. وقد أشارت بعض التغريدات إلى أهمية السماح بتوقفات قصيرة أثناء المباريات خلال رمضان، في خطوة تعكس وعي الجماهير بأهمية التوازن بين الالتزامات الرياضية والاحتياجات الدينية للاعبين.


تأتي هذه المبادرة في ظل جدل مستمر حول دعم اللاعبين المسلمين في الدوريات الأوروبية خلال شهر رمضان، حيث تسمح بعض الدوريات مثل الإنجليزية والألمانية بتوقفات قصيرة، في حين يرفض الدوري الفرنسي ذلك. وقد أثارت هذه القضية سابقاً جدلاً مرتبطاً بتجربة اللاعب الجزائري جوين حجام مع نانت عام 2023، بعد رفضه الإفطار أثناء مباراة. ويعتبر مراقبون أن المبادرة تعكس قيمة التضامن بين اللاعبين، لكنها أيضاً تسلط الضوء على الحاجة إلى سياسات رسمية وشاملة من «الفيفا» لضمان حقوق اللاعبين الصائمين خلال المنافسات الرياضية.