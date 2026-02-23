يستعد لاعب فريق الاتحاد، الجزائري حسام عوار لخوض مباراته رقم 56 بقميص العميد، وذلك أمام الحزم، ضمن الجولة الـ10 المؤجلة من دوري المحترفين السعودي «روشن»، وهو يحمل أرقاماً لافتة تؤكد قيمته الفنية الكبيرة داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


وخلال 55 مباراة، نجح عوار في تسجيل 22 هدفاً، وصناعة 6 أهداف، بإجمالي 28 مساهمة تهديفية، ليبرهن على حضوره المؤثر في خط الوسط وقدرته على صناعة الفارق سواء بالتسجيل أو التمرير الحاسم.


وتمثل مواجهة الحزم محطة جديدة للنجم الجزائري، الذي يدخل اللقاء بطموح واضح لمواصلة التألق، واضعاً نصب عينيه تسجيل هدفه رقم 23 بقميص العميد، وتعزيز بصمته التهديفية في الموسم الحالي.


عوار لم يعد مجرد لاعب وسط تقليدي، بل بات أحد أهم مفاتيح اللعب في الاتحاد، ومع كل مباراة يؤكد أنه صفقة رابحة وركيزة أساسية في مشروع الفريق نحو المنافسة على الألقاب.