The Algerian player of Al-Ittihad, Houssam Aouar, is preparing to play his 56th match in the club's jersey, against Al-Hazm, as part of the postponed 10th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshn." He carries impressive statistics that confirm his significant technical value on the field.



In 55 matches, Aouar has succeeded in scoring 22 goals and providing 6 assists, totaling 28 goal contributions, demonstrating his impactful presence in the midfield and his ability to make a difference, whether through scoring or key passes.



The match against Al-Hazm represents a new opportunity for the Algerian star, who enters the game with a clear ambition to continue shining, setting his sights on scoring his 23rd goal in the club's jersey and enhancing his scoring record this season.



Aouar is no longer just a traditional midfielder; he has become one of the key playmakers in Al-Ittihad, and with each match, he confirms that he is a valuable signing and a fundamental pillar in the team's project to compete for titles.