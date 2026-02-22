The attacking quartet of Al-Nassr continues to deliver impressive performances this season, as their total goal contributions reflect the striking power of the team in the final third of the pitch.



The legend Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to 24 goals, while João Félix leads the list with 30 goal contributions, Kingsley Coman comes in third with 19 contributions, and Sadio Mané has added 15 contributions.



In numerical terms, the total contributions of the quartet amount to 88 goal contributions, a figure that embodies the team's significant offensive effectiveness and places Al-Nassr at the forefront of the competition this season.