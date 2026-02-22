يواصل رباعي هجوم النصر تقديم عروض لافتة هذا الموسم، بعدما بلغ مجموع مساهماتهم التهديفية رقماً يعكس القوة الضاربة للعالمي في الثلث الأخير من الملعب.


الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو أسهم في 24 هدفاً، فيما يتصدر جواو فيليكس القائمة بـ30 مساهمة تهديفية، ويحل كينغسلي كومان ثالثاً بـ19 مساهمة، بينما أضاف ساديو ماني 15 مساهمة.


وبلغة الأرقام، يبلغ إجمالي مساهمات الرباعي 88 مساهمة تهديفية، وهو رقم يجسد الفاعلية الهجومية الكبيرة للفريق، ويضع النصر في صدارة مشهد المنافسة بقوة خلال الموسم الحالي.