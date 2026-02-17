واصل الجهاز الفني المساعد للمنتخب الوطني السعودي الأول برنامج الزيارات الميدانية للأندية، من خلال زيارة أندية الفيحاء والحزم والخلود، وذلك في إطار برنامج الإعداد المبكر لمشاركة الأخضر في كأس العالم 2026.
واطّلع الجهاز الفني خلال الزيارات على أوضاع اللاعبين المرشحين للانضمام إلى صفوف المنتخب الوطني، إذ عُقدت اجتماعات مباشرة مع اللاعبين، جرى خلالها التأكيد على أهمية المرحلة الحالية، والالتزام بالتعليمات الفنية والبدنية، إلى جانب التقيد بالبرامج الصحية والغذائية المعتمدة، ومراجعة المؤشرات والأرقام البدنية لكل لاعب.
كما شملت الزيارات متابعة الجوانب الفنية والطبية، ومناقشة آليات التنسيق المشترك مع الأجهزة الفنية في الأندية الثلاثة خلال الفترة القادمة، بما يضمن مواءمة برامج الإعداد مع متطلبات المنتخب الوطني، وتعزيز التكامل الفني بين المنتخب والأندية.
وتأتي هذه الزيارات امتداداً لسلسلة الاجتماعات الميدانية التي ينفذها الجهاز الفني، ضمن منهجية العمل المعتمدة، والهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية للاعبين، وتعزيز التواصل المباشر، بما يخدم مصلحة المنتخب الوطني ويعزز حضوره التنافسي في الاستحقاقات القادمة.
ومن المقرر أن يستكمل الجهاز الفني المساعد برنامج الزيارات والاجتماعات خلال الفترة القادمة، بزيارة أندية الشباب، والرياض، والفتح، والأخدود، وضمك، وذلك في إطار خطة عمل متكاملة تهدف إلى تهيئة اللاعبين ذهنياً وبدنياً استعداداً للمونديال.
The assistant coaching staff of the Saudi national football team continued their field visit program to clubs by visiting Al-Fayha, Al-Hazem, and Al-Kholood clubs, as part of the early preparation program for the Green's participation in the 2026 World Cup.
During the visits, the coaching staff reviewed the conditions of the players nominated to join the national team, holding direct meetings with the players to emphasize the importance of the current phase, adherence to technical and physical instructions, as well as compliance with the approved health and nutrition programs, and reviewing the physical indicators and statistics of each player.
The visits also included monitoring technical and medical aspects, and discussing mechanisms for joint coordination with the coaching staffs of the three clubs during the upcoming period, ensuring alignment of preparation programs with the national team's requirements, and enhancing technical integration between the team and the clubs.
These visits are a continuation of a series of field meetings conducted by the coaching staff, as part of the approved work methodology aimed at raising the players' technical and physical readiness, and enhancing direct communication, which serves the interests of the national team and strengthens its competitive presence in upcoming competitions.
The assistant coaching staff is scheduled to continue the visit and meeting program in the upcoming period, visiting Al-Shabab, Al-Riyadh, Al-Fateh, Al-Akhidood, and Damak clubs, as part of a comprehensive work plan aimed at mentally and physically preparing the players for the World Cup.