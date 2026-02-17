The assistant coaching staff of the Saudi national football team continued their field visit program to clubs by visiting Al-Fayha, Al-Hazem, and Al-Kholood clubs, as part of the early preparation program for the Green's participation in the 2026 World Cup.



During the visits, the coaching staff reviewed the conditions of the players nominated to join the national team, holding direct meetings with the players to emphasize the importance of the current phase, adherence to technical and physical instructions, as well as compliance with the approved health and nutrition programs, and reviewing the physical indicators and statistics of each player.



The visits also included monitoring technical and medical aspects, and discussing mechanisms for joint coordination with the coaching staffs of the three clubs during the upcoming period, ensuring alignment of preparation programs with the national team's requirements, and enhancing technical integration between the team and the clubs.



These visits are a continuation of a series of field meetings conducted by the coaching staff, as part of the approved work methodology aimed at raising the players' technical and physical readiness, and enhancing direct communication, which serves the interests of the national team and strengthens its competitive presence in upcoming competitions.



The assistant coaching staff is scheduled to continue the visit and meeting program in the upcoming period, visiting Al-Shabab, Al-Riyadh, Al-Fateh, Al-Akhidood, and Damak clubs, as part of a comprehensive work plan aimed at mentally and physically preparing the players for the World Cup.