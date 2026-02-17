واصل الجهاز الفني المساعد للمنتخب الوطني السعودي الأول برنامج الزيارات الميدانية للأندية، من خلال زيارة أندية الفيحاء والحزم والخلود، وذلك في إطار برنامج الإعداد المبكر لمشاركة الأخضر في كأس العالم 2026.


واطّلع الجهاز الفني خلال الزيارات على أوضاع اللاعبين المرشحين للانضمام إلى صفوف المنتخب الوطني، إذ عُقدت اجتماعات مباشرة مع اللاعبين، جرى خلالها التأكيد على أهمية المرحلة الحالية، والالتزام بالتعليمات الفنية والبدنية، إلى جانب التقيد بالبرامج الصحية والغذائية المعتمدة، ومراجعة المؤشرات والأرقام البدنية لكل لاعب.


كما شملت الزيارات متابعة الجوانب الفنية والطبية، ومناقشة آليات التنسيق المشترك مع الأجهزة الفنية في الأندية الثلاثة خلال الفترة القادمة، بما يضمن مواءمة برامج الإعداد مع متطلبات المنتخب الوطني، وتعزيز التكامل الفني بين المنتخب والأندية.


وتأتي هذه الزيارات امتداداً لسلسلة الاجتماعات الميدانية التي ينفذها الجهاز الفني، ضمن منهجية العمل المعتمدة، والهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية للاعبين، وتعزيز التواصل المباشر، بما يخدم مصلحة المنتخب الوطني ويعزز حضوره التنافسي في الاستحقاقات القادمة.


ومن المقرر أن يستكمل الجهاز الفني المساعد برنامج الزيارات والاجتماعات خلال الفترة القادمة، بزيارة أندية الشباب، والرياض، والفتح، والأخدود، وضمك، وذلك في إطار خطة عمل متكاملة تهدف إلى تهيئة اللاعبين ذهنياً وبدنياً استعداداً للمونديال.