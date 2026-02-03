The Al-Qadisiyah Club has completed its contract with player Walid Al-Ahmad, coming from Al-Taawoun Club, with a contract lasting until 2029. This move aims to strengthen the defensive line and support the first football team as part of the club's plan to enhance its squad during the upcoming phase.



Walid Al-Ahmad is 26 years old and has shown impressive performances during the current season, participating in 15 matches in which he successfully scored 4 goals, confirming his ability to contribute defensively and offensively.



Al-Ahmad began his football career with Al-Hilal before embarking on a professional experience with Al-Faisaly for two seasons. He then moved to Al-Taawoun, where he represented the team for three seasons, during which he gained extensive technical experience in the Saudi Roshan League competitions.



On the international level, Walid Al-Ahmad participated with the Saudi national team in the recent Arab Cup held in Qatar, where he delivered notable performances that contributed to his emergence on the local scene.