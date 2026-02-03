أنهى نادي القادسية إجراءات تعاقده مع اللاعب وليد الأحمد قادمًا من نادي التعاون وبعقد حتى عام 2029، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الخط الدفاعي ودعم صفوف الفريق الكروي الأول ضمن خطة النادي لتقوية صفوفه خلال المرحلة القادمة.


ويبلغ وليد الأحمد من العمر 26 عامًا، وقدم مستويات مميزة خلال الموسم الحالي، حيث شارك في 15 مباراة نجح خلالها في تسجيل 4 أهداف، ليؤكد قدرته على الإضافة الدفاعية والمساهمة الهجومية.


وبدأ الأحمد مسيرته الكروية في صفوف الهلال، قبل أن يخوض تجربة احترافية مع الفيصلي لمدة موسمين، ثم انتقل بعدها إلى التعاون، حيث مثّل الفريق لثلاثة مواسم، اكتسب خلالها خبرات فنية واسعة في منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


وعلى الصعيد الدولي، شارك وليد الأحمد مع المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب الأخيرة التي أُقيمت في قطر، وقدم خلالها مستويات لافتة ساهمت في بروزه على الساحة المحلية.