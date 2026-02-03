The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has issued an official decision regarding Al-Khulood player, Hattan Bahbari, after he received a direct red card during his team's match against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.



The committee based its decision on the match referee's report, which included that Al-Khulood player Hattan Bahbari engaged in misconduct towards a player from the opposing team, leading to his violation of Article (48-1-2) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, which necessitated the following penalties:



• Hattan Bahbari is suspended for two matches, including the automatic suspension resulting from the red card, in all official matches in which he is eligible to participate in the first team competitions.



• The player is required to pay a financial fine of 20,000 riyals to the account of the Saudi Football Federation.



The federation confirmed that the decision is not subject to appeal according to Article (144) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations.