أصدرت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم قرارًا رسميًا بشأن لاعب نادي الخلود، هتان باهبري، بعد حصوله على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة خلال مباراة فريقه أمام النصر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
واستندت اللجنة في منطوق القرار على تقرير حكم المباراة الذي تضمن قيام لاعب نادي الخلود هتان باهبري بالسلوك المشين تجاه لاعب الفريق المنافس، ما أدى إلى ثبوت مخالفته للمادة (48-1-2) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، الأمر الذي استوجب اتخاذ العقوبات التالية:
• إيقاف هتان باهبري مباراتين، بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي الناتج عن البطاقة الحمراء، في جميع المباريات الرسمية التي يحق له المشاركة فيها ضمن مسابقات الفريق الأول.
• إلزام اللاعب بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 20,000 ريال لحساب الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم.
وأكد الاتحاد أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقًا للمادة (144) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق.
The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has issued an official decision regarding Al-Khulood player, Hattan Bahbari, after he received a direct red card during his team's match against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
The committee based its decision on the match referee's report, which included that Al-Khulood player Hattan Bahbari engaged in misconduct towards a player from the opposing team, leading to his violation of Article (48-1-2) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, which necessitated the following penalties:
• Hattan Bahbari is suspended for two matches, including the automatic suspension resulting from the red card, in all official matches in which he is eligible to participate in the first team competitions.
• The player is required to pay a financial fine of 20,000 riyals to the account of the Saudi Football Federation.
The federation confirmed that the decision is not subject to appeal according to Article (144) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations.