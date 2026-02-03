أصدرت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم قرارًا رسميًا بشأن لاعب نادي الخلود، هتان باهبري، بعد حصوله على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة خلال مباراة فريقه أمام النصر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


واستندت اللجنة في منطوق القرار على تقرير حكم المباراة الذي تضمن قيام لاعب نادي الخلود هتان باهبري بالسلوك المشين تجاه لاعب الفريق المنافس، ما أدى إلى ثبوت مخالفته للمادة (48-1-2) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، الأمر الذي استوجب اتخاذ العقوبات التالية:


• إيقاف هتان باهبري مباراتين، بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي الناتج عن البطاقة الحمراء، في جميع المباريات الرسمية التي يحق له المشاركة فيها ضمن مسابقات الفريق الأول.


• إلزام اللاعب بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 20,000 ريال لحساب الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم.


وأكد الاتحاد أن القرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقًا للمادة (144) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق.