غادر الفرنسي آلان سانت ماكسيمان، صفوف فريق كلوب أمريكا المكسيكي الأول لكرة القدم، بعد أن ندد بتمييز عنصري تعرّض له أطفاله في البلاد.
وأعلن النادي (الإثنين) رحيل اللاعب الفرنسي عن صفوفه عبر منشور بثّه في حساباته الرسمية بمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، جاء فيه: «شكراً جزيلاً لك على حمل ألواننا، آلان سانت ماكسيمان».
وكشف ماكسيمان، قبل إعلان النادي رحيله، في منشور بثه على حسابه الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام»، تعرض أطفاله للعنصرية في المكسيك، قائلاً: «إلى الذين تجرأوا على الاعتداء على أطفالي، أقول لكم: لقد ارتكبتم خطأ، سأقاتل دوماً لحماية أحبّائي، ولا يوجد أي شخص أو أي تهديد يمكن أن يخيفني».
ولم يكن المهاجم الذي سبق له الدفاع عن ألوان نيوكاسل الإنجليزي وموناكو الفرنسي، والأهلي السعودي، ضمن قائمة الفريق لمباراته الأخيرة (السبت) ضد نيكاتشا، فيما دخل زملاؤه السابقون إلى أرض الملعب حاملين لافتة كتب عليها: «لا للعنصرية».
وردّ اللاعب البالغ 28 عاماً بـ:«شكراً على كل شيء، كلوب أمريكا، أحبكم جميعاً»، من دون أن يوضح تفاصيل ما تعرّض له أطفاله، لكن وسائل إعلام مكسيكية تحدثت عن حوادث وقعت في محيط مدرسي.
وأكد البرازيلي أندريه جاردين، مدرب الفريق، أن ما حدث لماكسيمان يعد أمراً مؤسفاً، مشيراً إلى أنه لاعب يملك مستوى يؤهله للعب في أيّ دوري في العالم، مضيفاً: «القدوم إلى مكسيكو كان تغييراً كبيراً بالنسبة له، وهناك الكثير من الأمور التي تلعب دوراً، عائلته، الطعام، عاداته، أسلوب الحياة، داخل المجموعة، لم نواجه أيّ مشكلة معه، ونأسف لعدم تمكننا من مساعدته على التأقلم»، طبقا لـ«فرانس برس».
وانضم ماكسيمان، الذي مرّ بنحو 10 أندية منذ احترافه، إلى صفوف كلوب أمريكا في أغسطس 2025، في سادس بطولة في مسيرته الاحترافية.
وخاض 16 مباراة بقميص الفريق المكسيكي وسجل 3 أهداف.
Frenchman Alan Saint-Maximin has left the ranks of Club América, the Mexican first division football team, after denouncing racial discrimination that his children faced in the country.
The club announced the departure of the French player on (Monday) through a post shared on its official social media accounts, stating: "Thank you very much for wearing our colors, Alan Saint-Maximin."
Before the club announced his departure, Maximin revealed in a post on his personal account on the "Instagram" platform that his children had faced racism in Mexico, saying: "To those who dared to attack my children, I say: You made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my loved ones, and there is no person or threat that can scare me."
The striker, who previously played for Newcastle in England, Monaco in France, and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, was not included in the team's lineup for their last match (Saturday) against Nicachapa, while his former teammates entered the field carrying a banner that read: "No to racism."
The 28-year-old player responded with: "Thank you for everything, Club América, I love you all," without clarifying the details of what his children faced, but Mexican media reported incidents that occurred in a school environment.
Brazilian coach Andre Jardin confirmed that what happened to Maximin is unfortunate, noting that he is a player with a level that qualifies him to play in any league in the world, adding: "Coming to Mexico City was a big change for him, and there are many factors at play: his family, food, habits, lifestyle. Within the group, we did not face any problems with him, and we regret that we could not help him adapt," according to "AFP."
Maximin, who has played for about 10 clubs since turning professional, joined Club América in August 2025, marking the sixth championship in his professional career.
He played 16 matches wearing the Mexican team's jersey and scored 3 goals.