غادر الفرنسي آلان سانت ماكسيمان، صفوف فريق كلوب أمريكا المكسيكي الأول لكرة القدم، بعد أن ندد بتمييز عنصري تعرّض له أطفاله في البلاد.


وأعلن النادي (الإثنين) رحيل اللاعب الفرنسي عن صفوفه عبر منشور بثّه في حساباته الرسمية بمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، جاء فيه: «شكراً جزيلاً لك على حمل ألواننا، آلان سانت ماكسيمان».


وكشف ماكسيمان، قبل إعلان النادي رحيله، في منشور بثه على حسابه الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام»، تعرض أطفاله للعنصرية في المكسيك، قائلاً: «إلى الذين تجرأوا على الاعتداء على أطفالي، أقول لكم: لقد ارتكبتم خطأ، سأقاتل دوماً لحماية أحبّائي، ولا يوجد أي شخص أو أي تهديد يمكن أن يخيفني».


ولم يكن المهاجم الذي سبق له الدفاع عن ألوان نيوكاسل الإنجليزي وموناكو الفرنسي، والأهلي السعودي، ضمن قائمة الفريق لمباراته الأخيرة (السبت) ضد نيكاتشا، فيما دخل زملاؤه السابقون إلى أرض الملعب حاملين لافتة كتب عليها: «لا للعنصرية».


وردّ اللاعب البالغ 28 عاماً بـ:«شكراً على كل شيء، كلوب أمريكا، أحبكم جميعاً»، من دون أن يوضح تفاصيل ما تعرّض له أطفاله، لكن وسائل إعلام مكسيكية تحدثت عن حوادث وقعت في محيط مدرسي.


وأكد البرازيلي أندريه جاردين، مدرب الفريق، أن ما حدث لماكسيمان يعد أمراً مؤسفاً، مشيراً إلى أنه لاعب يملك مستوى يؤهله للعب في أيّ دوري في العالم، مضيفاً: «القدوم إلى مكسيكو كان تغييراً كبيراً بالنسبة له، وهناك الكثير من الأمور التي تلعب دوراً، عائلته، الطعام، عاداته، أسلوب الحياة، داخل المجموعة، لم نواجه أيّ مشكلة معه، ونأسف لعدم تمكننا من مساعدته على التأقلم»، طبقا لـ«فرانس برس».


وانضم ماكسيمان، الذي مرّ بنحو 10 أندية منذ احترافه، إلى صفوف كلوب أمريكا في أغسطس 2025، في سادس بطولة في مسيرته الاحترافية.


وخاض 16 مباراة بقميص الفريق المكسيكي وسجل 3 أهداف.