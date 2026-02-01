Frenchman Alan Saint-Maximin has left the ranks of Club América, the Mexican first division football team, after denouncing racial discrimination that his children faced in the country.



The club announced the departure of the French player on (Monday) through a post shared on its official social media accounts, stating: "Thank you very much for wearing our colors, Alan Saint-Maximin."



Before the club announced his departure, Maximin revealed in a post on his personal account on the "Instagram" platform that his children had faced racism in Mexico, saying: "To those who dared to attack my children, I say: You made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my loved ones, and there is no person or threat that can scare me."



The striker, who previously played for Newcastle in England, Monaco in France, and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, was not included in the team's lineup for their last match (Saturday) against Nicachapa, while his former teammates entered the field carrying a banner that read: "No to racism."



The 28-year-old player responded with: "Thank you for everything, Club América, I love you all," without clarifying the details of what his children faced, but Mexican media reported incidents that occurred in a school environment.



Brazilian coach Andre Jardin confirmed that what happened to Maximin is unfortunate, noting that he is a player with a level that qualifies him to play in any league in the world, adding: "Coming to Mexico City was a big change for him, and there are many factors at play: his family, food, habits, lifestyle. Within the group, we did not face any problems with him, and we regret that we could not help him adapt," according to "AFP."



Maximin, who has played for about 10 clubs since turning professional, joined Club América in August 2025, marking the sixth championship in his professional career.



He played 16 matches wearing the Mexican team's jersey and scored 3 goals.