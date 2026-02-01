The Al-Nasr and Al-Riyadh teams will meet at 6:15 PM tomorrow (Monday), while Al-Akhidood will host its counterpart Neom at 8:30 PM, as part of the matches of the 20th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, the Al-Nasr team enters its match against its neighbor Al-Riyadh in pursuit of three points and to continue competing for the top of the league, as it occupies second place with 43 points earned from 14 wins, one draw, and 3 losses, scoring 48 goals and conceding 18. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh aims to achieve a positive result to continue escaping from the danger zones, as it occupies 15th place with 12 points earned from 2 wins, 6 draws, and 10 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 38.



At the Prince Hithloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Al-Akhidood seeks to take advantage of the home ground and the fans to achieve a positive result in its match against its guest Neom. Al-Akhidood occupies 17th place with 9 points earned from 2 wins, 3 draws, and 13 losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 34. Meanwhile, Neom hopes to win and jump to the top positions, as it occupies 9th place with 24 points earned from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 24 goals and conceding 28.