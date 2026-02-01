يلتقي فريقا النصر والرياض الساعة 6:15 من مساء غدا (الإثنين)، ويستضيف الأخدود نظيره نيوم الساعة 8:30 مساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يدخل فريق النصر لقاءه أمام جاره الرياض سعياً لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث ومواصلة المنافسة على صدارة الدوري، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 43 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً، وتعادل وحيد، و3 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 48، وعليه 18 هدفاً، فيما يطمح الرياض للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية لمواصلة الهروب من مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 12 نقطة حصدها من انتصارين، و6 تعادلات، و10 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 18، وعليه 38 هدفاً.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران يسعى الأخدود لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية في لقائه أمام ضيفه نيوم. ويحتل الأخدود المركز الـ17 برصيد 9 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين، و3 تعادلات، و13 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 14، وعليه 34 هدفاً، فيما يأمل نيوم في الفوز والقفز لمراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل المركز التاسع برصيد 24 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات، و3 تعادلات، و8 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 24، وعليه 28 هدفاً.