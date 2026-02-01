يلتقي فريقا النصر والرياض الساعة 6:15 من مساء غدا (الإثنين)، ويستضيف الأخدود نظيره نيوم الساعة 8:30 مساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يدخل فريق النصر لقاءه أمام جاره الرياض سعياً لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث ومواصلة المنافسة على صدارة الدوري، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 43 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً، وتعادل وحيد، و3 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 48، وعليه 18 هدفاً، فيما يطمح الرياض للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية لمواصلة الهروب من مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 12 نقطة حصدها من انتصارين، و6 تعادلات، و10 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 18، وعليه 38 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران يسعى الأخدود لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية في لقائه أمام ضيفه نيوم. ويحتل الأخدود المركز الـ17 برصيد 9 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين، و3 تعادلات، و13 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 14، وعليه 34 هدفاً، فيما يأمل نيوم في الفوز والقفز لمراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل المركز التاسع برصيد 24 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات، و3 تعادلات، و8 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 24، وعليه 28 هدفاً.
The Al-Nasr and Al-Riyadh teams will meet at 6:15 PM tomorrow (Monday), while Al-Akhidood will host its counterpart Neom at 8:30 PM, as part of the matches of the 20th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, the Al-Nasr team enters its match against its neighbor Al-Riyadh in pursuit of three points and to continue competing for the top of the league, as it occupies second place with 43 points earned from 14 wins, one draw, and 3 losses, scoring 48 goals and conceding 18. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh aims to achieve a positive result to continue escaping from the danger zones, as it occupies 15th place with 12 points earned from 2 wins, 6 draws, and 10 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 38.
At the Prince Hithloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Al-Akhidood seeks to take advantage of the home ground and the fans to achieve a positive result in its match against its guest Neom. Al-Akhidood occupies 17th place with 9 points earned from 2 wins, 3 draws, and 13 losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 34. Meanwhile, Neom hopes to win and jump to the top positions, as it occupies 9th place with 24 points earned from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 24 goals and conceding 28.