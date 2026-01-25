يواصل مهاجم الأهلي، الإنجليزي إيفان توني تأكيد سمعته كأحد أكثر منفذي ركلات الجزاء دقة في كرة القدم، بأرقام تعكس هدوءه الاستثنائي أمام المرمى وثقته العالية في اللحظات الحاسمة.


وخلال مسيرته الكروية، نفذ توني 53 ركلة جزاء، نجح في تسجيل 51 منها، بنسبة نجاح بلغت 96.22%، وهو رقم يضعه ضمن النخبة عالمياً في تنفيذ هذا النوع من الركلات.


ومع النادي الأهلي، بلغ توني قمة الكمال من علامة الجزاء، إذ نفذ 21 ركلة جزاء وسجلها جميعا دون أي إخفاق، محققاً نسبة نجاح كاملة 100%، ليؤكد قيمته الكبيرة كسلاح حاسم في المباريات الكبرى واللحظات المصيرية.