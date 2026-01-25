The Al Ahly striker, Englishman Ivan Toney, continues to affirm his reputation as one of the most accurate penalty takers in football, with statistics that reflect his exceptional calmness in front of goal and high confidence in critical moments.



Throughout his football career, Toney has taken 53 penalties, successfully converting 51 of them, achieving a success rate of 96.22%, a figure that places him among the elite globally in executing this type of kick.



With Al Ahly, Toney has reached the pinnacle of perfection from the penalty spot, having taken 21 penalties and scored them all without any failure, achieving a perfect success rate of 100%, thereby confirming his significant value as a decisive weapon in major matches and critical moments.