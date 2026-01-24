يستهدف الأهلي خطف وصافة دوري روشن السعودي، عندما يحل ضيفاً على فريق نيوم، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18 من المسابقة.
«الراقي» يسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات
ويطمع الأهلي، بقيادة مدربه الألماني ماتياس يايسله، في تحقيق فوزه السابع على التوالي في الدوري، وانتزاع المركز الثاني مؤقتاً من النصر.
ويحتل الأهلي المركز الثالث في جدول الترتيب برصيد 37 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن النصر الذي يملك الرصيد ذاته، فيما يتربع الهلال على صدارة الترتيب برصيد 44 نقطة.
عودة ميندي
وعاد الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي إلى الأهلي، بعد غياب طويل بسبب مشاركته مع منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي تُوّج بلقبها.
نيوم يبحث عن تصحيح المسار
في المقابل، يسعى فريق نيوم إلى وضع حد لسلسلة نزيف النقاط أمام الأهلي، إذ فقد الفريق 11 نقطة من أصل 12 خلال آخر 4 مباريات.
ويحتل نيوم المركز التاسع في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 21 نقطة، حصدها من 6 انتصارات و3 تعادلات مقابل 7 هزائم.
Al-Ahli aims to snatch the second place in the Roshan Saudi League when they visit Neom today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the competition.
“The Elegant” seeks to continue winning
Al-Ahli, led by their German coach Matthias Jaissle, is eager to achieve their seventh consecutive victory in the league and temporarily seize second place from Al-Nassr.
Al-Ahli currently occupies third place in the standings with 37 points, trailing Al-Nassr on goal difference, as both teams have the same points, while Al-Hilal sits at the top of the table with 44 points.
Mendy's Return
Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Al-Ahli after a long absence due to his participation with his national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which he won.
Neom seeks to correct the course
On the other hand, Neom is looking to put an end to their points loss streak against Al-Ahli, having lost 11 points out of 12 in their last 4 matches.
Neom currently sits in ninth place in the Saudi league standings with 21 points, obtained from 6 wins, 3 draws, and 7 losses.