يستهدف الأهلي خطف وصافة دوري روشن السعودي، عندما يحل ضيفاً على فريق نيوم، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18 من المسابقة.

«الراقي» يسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات

ويطمع الأهلي، بقيادة مدربه الألماني ماتياس يايسله، في تحقيق فوزه السابع على التوالي في الدوري، وانتزاع المركز الثاني مؤقتاً من النصر.

ويحتل الأهلي المركز الثالث في جدول الترتيب برصيد 37 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن النصر الذي يملك الرصيد ذاته، فيما يتربع الهلال على صدارة الترتيب برصيد 44 نقطة.

عودة ميندي

وعاد الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي إلى الأهلي، بعد غياب طويل بسبب مشاركته مع منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي تُوّج بلقبها.

نيوم يبحث عن تصحيح المسار

في المقابل، يسعى فريق نيوم إلى وضع حد لسلسلة نزيف النقاط أمام الأهلي، إذ فقد الفريق 11 نقطة من أصل 12 خلال آخر 4 مباريات.

ويحتل نيوم المركز التاسع في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 21 نقطة، حصدها من 6 انتصارات و3 تعادلات مقابل 7 هزائم.