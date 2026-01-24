Al-Ahli aims to snatch the second place in the Roshan Saudi League when they visit Neom today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the competition.

“The Elegant” seeks to continue winning

Al-Ahli, led by their German coach Matthias Jaissle, is eager to achieve their seventh consecutive victory in the league and temporarily seize second place from Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli currently occupies third place in the standings with 37 points, trailing Al-Nassr on goal difference, as both teams have the same points, while Al-Hilal sits at the top of the table with 44 points.

Mendy's Return

Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Al-Ahli after a long absence due to his participation with his national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which he won.

Neom seeks to correct the course

On the other hand, Neom is looking to put an end to their points loss streak against Al-Ahli, having lost 11 points out of 12 in their last 4 matches.

Neom currently sits in ninth place in the Saudi league standings with 21 points, obtained from 6 wins, 3 draws, and 7 losses.