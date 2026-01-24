The city of Hurghada in the Red Sea Governorate is hosting the Arab Sailing Championship 2026, from January 28 to February 1, with the participation of 11 Arab countries, including the Kingdom.



The President of the Egyptian Sailing Federation, Engineer Ahmed Habash, stated that the championship will feature 130 male and female participants from 11 Arab countries competing in the classes of "Kite, Ilka, Techno, Optimist, IQFOIL".



The participating countries in the championship include "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Jordan, Algeria, Libya, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt".