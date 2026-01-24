تستضيف مدينة الغردقة بمحافظة البحر الأحمر فعاليات البطولة العربية للشراع 2026، خلال الفترة من 28 يناير الجاري، حتى 1 فبراير القادم بمشاركة 11 دولة عربية من بينهم المملكة.


وأوضح رئيس الاتحاد المصري للشراع المهندس أحمد حبش، أن البطولة سيشارك فيها 130 لاعبًا ولاعبة من 11 دولة عربية للتنافس في طرازات «الكايت، إيلكا، تكنو، الأوبتمست، IQFOIL».


ويشارك في البطولة، كل من «المملكة العربية السعودية، ومملكة البحرين، وقطر، والمغرب، والكويت، والأردن، والجزائر، وليبيا، وعمان، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومصر».