واصل مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني تقديم مستوياته المميزة منذ قدومه في يناير الماضي، ونجح في تسجيل 51 هدفاً خلال عام واحد بقميص الفريق، في مختلف المنافسات التي شارك فيها مع الأهلي.


ويعكس هذا الرقم الإسهام التهديفي الكبير للمهاجم، ودوره البارز في دعم المنظومة الهجومية للفريق، إلى جانب حضوره المؤثر في المباريات، ما أسهم في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية خلال الموسم.


ويأتي توني هذا الموسم كثاني الهدافين بعد تسجيله 14 هدفاً على بعد هدف واحد من اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو.