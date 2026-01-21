Al Ahly striker Ivan Toney has continued to deliver impressive performances since his arrival last January, successfully scoring 51 goals in one year while wearing the team's jersey across various competitions he participated in with Al Ahly.



This figure reflects the significant goal contribution of the striker and his prominent role in supporting the team's attacking system, alongside his impactful presence in matches, which has contributed to achieving positive results throughout the season.



Toney currently ranks as the second top scorer this season, having netted 14 goals, just one goal behind player Cristiano Ronaldo.