أثار تصرّف قائد فريق الشباب، كاراسكو، جدلاً واسعاً عقب نهاية مواجهة فريقه أمام النجمة، بعد توجهه إلى مدرجات الجماهير في محاولة لتهدئة حالة الغضب، قبل أن يرد على صافرات الاستهجان بإشارة فسّرها كثيرون على أنها دعوة لإسكات الجمهور.


وتداول رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع وصوراً للحادثة، وتعليقات انتقدت تصرّف قائد الفريق، معتبرين أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب احتواء الجماهير لا الدخول في مشاحنات معها.


وكتب أحد المشجعين عبر منصة «إكس»: «يجب على إدارة الشباب أن تعاقب كاراسكو على حركته بتسكيت الجمهور، مهما كان اللاعب يبقى الكيان والجمهور خطاً أحمر».


فيما علّق مشجع آخر قائلاً: «كاراسكو يسكت جماهير الشباب بعد التعادل مع متذيل الدوري النجمة... عيب والله».


وأضاف مغرد ثالث: «كاراسكو ماذا يريد من جمهور الشباب؟ الوضع سيئ جداً، والجمهور ما يُلام، عليك أن تضبط أعصابك وتبتعد عن المشاحنات مع الجماهير».


وتعكس هذه التفاعلات حالة الاحتقان الجماهيري، في ظل تراجع نتائج الفريق خلال الموسم الحالي، إذ يمر الشباب بإحدى أصعب مراحله التاريخية، بعد أن جمع 12 نقطة فقط من أصل 48 نقطة ممكنة، ويحتل المركز الـ14 في جدول ترتيب الدوري.


ويُنتظر أن تتضح مواقف إدارة النادي خلال الأيام القادمة، سواء على مستوى التعامل مع الحادثة أو معالجة الوضع الفني، في ظل تصاعد الضغوط الجماهيرية والرغبة في تصحيح المسار قبل فوات الأوان.