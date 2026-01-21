The actions of the youth team captain, Carrasco, sparked widespread controversy following the end of his team's match against Al-Najma, after he approached the stands in an attempt to calm the anger, before responding to the boos with a gesture that many interpreted as a call to silence the crowd.



Social media users circulated clips and images of the incident, along with comments criticizing the captain's behavior, considering that the current phase requires containing the fans rather than engaging in disputes with them.



One fan wrote on the platform "X": "The management of Al-Shabab should punish Carrasco for his gesture to silence the fans; no matter what, the player remains part of the entity, and the fans are a red line."



Meanwhile, another fan commented: "Carrasco silences the Al-Shabab fans after drawing with the bottom team Al-Najma... it's shameful, honestly."



A third user added: "Carrasco, what does he want from the Al-Shabab fans? The situation is very bad, and the fans are not to blame; you need to control your nerves and avoid conflicts with the fans."



These reactions reflect the state of public frustration, amid the team's declining results during the current season, as Al-Shabab is going through one of the most difficult phases in its history, having collected only 12 points out of a possible 48, and currently sitting in 14th place in the league standings.



The club's management positions are expected to become clearer in the coming days, whether in terms of handling the incident or addressing the technical situation, amid rising fan pressure and the desire to correct the course before it's too late.