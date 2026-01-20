The English striker Ivan Toney led his team Al-Ahli to a thrilling comeback after scoring a hat-trick against Al-Khaleej, ending the match with Al-Ahli winning four goals to one. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood achieved a significant victory over Al-Fateh with a score of 5-2, as part of the 17th round of the Saudi Pro League.

At the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, despite a poor start for Al-Ahli with the injury of defender Merih Demiral and Al-Khaleej taking the lead through Yorgos Masouras (19'), Al-Ahli made a comeback in the second half, with their striker Ivan Toney scoring three goals (hat-trick) in the minutes (59, 67, and 77). Substitute Ryan Hamid added the fourth goal (86'), concluding the match with Al-Ahli winning four goals to one.

With this result, Al-Ahli achieves its 11th victory, reaching 37 points and temporarily jumping to second place, while Al-Khaleej suffered its sixth loss, remaining at 24 points in eighth place.

At Al-Fateh Club's stadium, Al-Khulood secured a significant victory over its host Al-Fateh with a score of 5-2. The goals for Al-Khulood were scored by Ramiro Enrique - two goals (12' and 81'), Mohammed Suan (19'), Hattan Bahbri (55'), and Abdulrahman Al-Dosari (71'). The two goals for Al-Fateh were scored by Zaidou Youssef (45+3') and John Buckley - an own goal (57'), while Murad Batna missed a penalty for Al-Fateh.

With this result, Al-Khulood achieves its fifth victory, reaching 15 points and occupying 12th place, while Al-Fateh suffered its seventh loss, remaining at 21 points in ninth place.