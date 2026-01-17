يستضيف فريق النصر جاره الشباب، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

وينطلق ديربي النصر والشباب في الثامنة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الأول بارك».

النصر يبحث عن وقف النزيف

ويدخل النصر المواجهة بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس واضعاً نصب عينيه إيقاف نزيف النقاط، وتحقيق فوز يعيد التوازن للفريق ويقلص الفارق مع الهلال المتصدر إلى 4 نقاط «مؤقتاً».

وعانى «العالمي» تراجعاً لافتاً في نتائجه خلال الجولات الأخيرة، إذ أهدر 11 نقطة من أصل 12 ممكنة في آخر 4 مباريات، بعد 3 هزائم وتعادل وحيد، ليتراجع إلى المركز الثاني برصيد 31 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق 7 نقاط عن الهلال.

غيابات مؤثرة وقلق فني

ولم يُخفِ جيسوس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق الديربي، تأثر الفريق بالغيابات، مشيراً إلى أن غياب ساديو ماني بسبب المشاركة القارية، إلى جانب إصابات لاعبين مثل سيماكان وأيمن يحيى، أسهم في النتائج السلبية الأخيرة.

وأوضح المدرب البرتغالي أن التحضيرات لمواجهة الشباب تركزت بشكل أساسي على الجانب الذهني، من أجل استعادة الثقة، معرباً عن أمله في جاهزية عبدالرحمن غريب البدنية للمشاركة في القمة المرتقبة.

واختتم جيسوس حديثه بتوجيه نداء مباشر لجماهير النصر، مؤكداً أن دعمهم وحضورهم في المدرجات يمثلان «الوقود الحقيقي» للاعبين.

الشباب يتطلع لمواصلة الانتفاضة

على الجانب الآخر، يدخل الشباب اللقاء بطموح مواصلة صحوته وتحقيق انتصاره الثاني على التوالي، في سعيه للابتعاد عن منطقة الخطر، بعد سلسلة نتائج كارثية.

وكان الشباب قد حقق فوزاً ثميناً على نيوم بنتيجة 3-2 في الجولة الماضية، ليرفع رصيده إلى 11 نقطة في المركز الرابع عشر، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.

الغواسيل: اختبار صعب

من جانبه، أكد مدرب الشباب إيمانويل الغواسيل صعوبة المواجهة، معتبراً أن اللعب أمام النصر في ملعبه يمثل اختباراً حقيقياً لفريقه، لا سيما في ظل حصول النصر على راحة إضافية ليومين مقارنة بالشباب، وهو ما قد ينعكس على الجانب البدني والاستشفائي.