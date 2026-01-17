The Al-Nasr team hosts its neighbor Al-Shabab today (Saturday) as part of the sixteenth round of the Roshan Saudi League.

The Al-Nasr and Al-Shabab derby kicks off at 8:30 PM Mecca time at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium.

Al-Nasr seeks to stop the bleeding

Al-Nasr enters the match under the leadership of its Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, aiming to stop the loss of points and achieve a victory that restores balance to the team and reduces the gap with the league leaders Al-Hilal to 4 points "temporarily."

The "global" team has suffered a noticeable decline in its results in recent rounds, having wasted 11 points out of a possible 12 in the last 4 matches, with 3 losses and 1 draw, dropping to second place with 31 points, trailing by 7 points behind Al-Hilal.

Significant absences and technical concerns

Jesus did not hide during the press conference preceding the derby that the team is affected by absences, pointing out that the absence of Sadio Mane due to continental participation, along with injuries to players like Simakan and Ayman Yahya, has contributed to the recent negative results.

The Portuguese coach explained that the preparations for facing Al-Shabab focused primarily on the mental aspect, in order to regain confidence, expressing hope for Abdulrahman Ghareeb's physical readiness to participate in the anticipated clash.

Jesus concluded his remarks with a direct appeal to Al-Nasr fans, emphasizing that their support and presence in the stands represent the "real fuel" for the players.

Al-Shabab aims to continue the resurgence

On the other hand, Al-Shabab enters the match with the ambition of continuing its revival and achieving its second consecutive victory, in an effort to distance itself from the danger zone after a series of disastrous results.

Al-Shabab had secured a valuable victory over Neom with a score of 3-2 in the last round, raising its tally to 11 points in fourteenth place, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Guasel: A tough test

For his part, Al-Shabab coach Emmanuel Guasel confirmed the difficulty of the match, considering that playing against Al-Nasr at their home ground represents a real test for his team, especially given that Al-Nasr has had an additional two days of rest compared to Al-Shabab, which may reflect on the physical and recovery aspects.