غادر المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم تحت 23 عاماً منافسات بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً، عقب خروجه من دور المجموعات، بعد 28 يوماً من خروجه من منافسات كأس العرب، في إطار مشاركات المنتخبات الوطنية في البطولات الإقليمية والقارية، في ظل قيادة رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر بن حسن المسحل.


وكان المنتخب الوطني الأول قد شارك في نهائيات كأس العالم 2022 التي أُقيمت في قطر، وقدّم أداءً لافتاً في المباراة الافتتاحية، وحقق فوزاً تاريخياً على منتخب الأرجنتين، قبل أن يتوقف مشواره عند دور المجموعات.


كما شارك «الأخضر» في بطولتي كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 24» و«خليجي 25»، إلى جانب مشاركته في نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019 و2023، دون أن يتمكن من بلوغ الأدوار النهائية.


وعلى الصعيد العربي، خاض المنتخب الوطني منافسات بطولة كأس العرب 2021، وبلغ الدور نصف النهائي في نسخة «عرب 2025»، إضافة إلى مشاركته في بطولة «كأس الكونكاكاف الذهبية»، التي أُقيمت في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ضمن النسخة الخاصة بمشاركة منتخبات من خارج القارة.