The Saudi national football team under 23 years old has exited the AFC U-23 Asian Cup after being eliminated in the group stage, just 28 days after their exit from the Arab Cup, as part of the national teams' participation in regional and continental tournaments, under the leadership of the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mishal.



The senior national team participated in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, where they delivered a remarkable performance in the opening match and achieved a historic victory over the Argentina national team, before their journey ended in the group stage.



The "Green" also participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments "Gulf 24" and "Gulf 25," in addition to their participation in the AFC Asian Cup finals in 2019 and 2023, without being able to reach the final stages.



On the Arab level, the national team competed in the 2021 Arab Cup and reached the semi-finals in the "Arab 2025" edition, in addition to participating in the "CONCACAF Gold Cup," which was held in the United States, as part of the edition featuring teams from outside the continent.