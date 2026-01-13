The Portuguese coach of Al-Nassr, Jorge Jesus, confirmed that his team was the better side in the match they lost to Al-Hilal (3-1) in the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League.



Jesus said during the press conference after the match: "Al-Nassr was the better team until the goalkeeper was sent off, and after that, we lost our balance, and the match became difficult."



He added: "The situation does not warrant a red card, and at the same time, the players need to be more experienced and capable of handling such matches, which is something that the players of Al-Hilal possess."



Jesus explained that there are many factors that have affected the team after they achieved victory in the first 10 rounds, including the injuries of Simakan and Ayman Yahya, and the absence of Sadio Mané to participate with his national team in the Africa Cup, pointing out that they are looking for solutions to return to winning ways.