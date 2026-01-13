أكد مدرب نادي النصر البرتغالي خورخي خيسوس، أن فريقه كان الطرف الأفضل في المباراة التي خسرها من الهلال (3-1)، في الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وقال خيسوس خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «النصر كان الأفضل حتى طرد حارس المرمى وبعدها فقدنا التوازن وأصبحت المباراة صعبة».


وأضاف: «الحالة لا تصل إلى البطاقة الحمراء، وفي الوقت نفسه يجب على اللاعبين أن يكونوا أكثر خبرة وقدرة على التعامل مع مثل هذه المباريات، وهو الأمر الموجود لدى لاعبي الهلال».


وأوضح خيسوس، أن هناك العديد من العوامل التي أثرت على الفريق بعد تحقيقه الفوز في أول 10 جولات ومنها إصابة سيماكان، وأيمن يحيى، وغياب ساديو ماني للمشاركة مع منتخب بلاده في بطولة أفريقيا، مشيراً إلى أنهم يبحثون عن الحلول للعودة إلى الانتصارات.