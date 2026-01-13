وأخيراً نجح قائد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال الدولي سالم الدوسري في فك عقدة إهدار ركلات الجزاء، بعد أن أحرز الهدف الثاني لفريقه أمام النصر ضمن «ديربي» الجولة الـ15 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي الذي انتهى لمصلحة المتصدر «الزعيم» بثلاثية مقابل هدف.


وكان الهدف الذي سجله «التورنيدو» الرقم 20 من ركلات الجزاء والأول له منذ غياب 10 أشهر (قرابة 300 يوم).


وطبقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، نفذ قائد الهلال 30 ركلة جزاء طوال مسيرته، أهدر 10 منها، بينما سجّل البقية، وأحدثها أمام النصر.


وأضاع سالم آخر ركلة سددها قبل «الديربي»، في مباراة المنتخب السعودي مع نظيره الأسترالي، 10 يونيو الماضي، ضمن تصفيات آسيا المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026.


وكانت آخر جزائية ناجحة أحرزها في 11 مارس 2025، خلال مباراة الهلال مع باختاكور طشقند الأوزبكي، ضمن منافسات النسخة الماضية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وتتوزع أهدافه من ركلات جزاء بواقع 15 من أصل 19 سددها مع الهلال، و5 من أصل 11 نفذها بقميص المنتخب السعودي.