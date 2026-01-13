Finally, the captain of the first football team of Al-Hilal, international Salem Al-Dosari, succeeded in breaking the penalty kick drought after scoring his team's second goal against Al-Nassr in the "Derby" of the 15th round of the Roshan Saudi League, which ended in favor of the leader "The Boss" with a score of three to one.



The goal scored by "The Tornado" was the 20th from penalty kicks and his first in 10 months (nearly 300 days).



According to the "Transfermarkt" website, the Al-Hilal captain has executed 30 penalty kicks throughout his career, missing 10 of them, while scoring the rest, the latest being against Al-Nassr.



Salem missed his last penalty kick taken before the "derby" in the match between the Saudi national team and its Australian counterpart on June 10, last year, during the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



The last successful penalty he scored was on March 11, 2025, during the match between Al-Hilal and Pakhtakor Tashkent of Uzbekistan, in the previous edition of the AFC Champions League.



His penalty goals are distributed as follows: 15 out of 19 taken with Al-Hilal, and 5 out of 11 executed while wearing the Saudi national team jersey.