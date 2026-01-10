أكّد رئيس رابطة الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم «الليغا» خافيير تيباس، أن إقامة بطولات إسبانية مثل كأس السوبر في المملكة تمثل أهمية كبيرة للرابطة والأندية الإسبانية، لما تحققه من تقارب مباشر مع الجماهير في المنطقة، وتسهم في تعزيز الوعي بالدوري الإسباني وبطولاته وأنديته.


وقال تيباس في حديثه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية: «إن إقامة كأس السوبر حالياً في جدة تتيح الفرصة للمشجعين في المملكة لمؤازرة فرقهم المفضلة والتعرف على نجومها من قرب»، مشدداً على أن التواصل مع الجماهير خارج إسبانيا، وبشكل خاص في المملكة، يشكل محوراً أساسياً في إستراتيجية الليغا التوسعية.


وأوضح أن التعاون بين رابطتي الدوري الإسباني والسعودي يشمل مجالات عدة، من أبرزها تنظيم بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني، إضافة إلى اتفاقيات عمل مشتركة مع الدوري السعودي للمحترفين تهدف إلى تطوير المنافسة وتطبيق معايير اللعب المالي النظيف من خلال ورش عمل متخصصة، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات النقل السمعي البصري ومكافحة القرصنة.


وأشار تيباس إلى وجود شراكات مع مؤسسات سعودية كبرى في إدارة الفعاليات، في مجالات تتعلق بصناعة الرياضة وكرة القدم، بما يسهم في تعزيز النمو وتبادل الخبرات بين الجانبين.


وفيما يتعلق بمستقبل الدوري السعودي، توقع تيباس أن يكون ضمن أفضل 7 أو 8 دوريات في العالم خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة إذا استمر العمل على النهج الحالي مع تحسين بعض الجوانب، مبيناً أن الدوري السعودي يحقق تقدماً ملحوظاً، إلا أن هناك حاجة للتركيز على رفع نسب الحضور الجماهيري في جميع المباريات، وليس مباريات الأندية الكبرى فقط، إلى جانب تعزيز النمو الرقمي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وأضاف أن وجود أسماء عالمية مثل كريستيانو رونالدو يمثل عنصراً داعماً مهماً لصورة الدوري عالمياً، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أهمية استثمار هذه المرحلة في بناء قاعدة جماهيرية رقمية مستدامة تضمن استمرار نمو الدوري السعودي على المدى الطويل.