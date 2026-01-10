The president of the Spanish Football League "La Liga," Javier Tebas, confirmed that holding Spanish tournaments such as the Super Cup in the Kingdom is of great importance to the league and Spanish clubs, as it achieves direct engagement with fans in the region and contributes to raising awareness of the Spanish league, its tournaments, and its clubs.



Tebas stated in an interview with the Saudi Press Agency: "Holding the Super Cup currently in Jeddah provides an opportunity for fans in the Kingdom to support their favorite teams and get to know their stars up close," emphasizing that communication with fans outside Spain, particularly in the Kingdom, is a key focus of La Liga's expansion strategy.



He explained that the cooperation between the Spanish and Saudi leagues includes several areas, the most notable of which is organizing the Spanish Super Cup, in addition to joint working agreements with the Saudi Professional League aimed at developing competition and implementing financial fair play standards through specialized workshops, as well as cooperation in the fields of audiovisual broadcasting and combating piracy.



Tebas pointed out that there are partnerships with major Saudi institutions in event management, in areas related to the sports and football industry, which contributes to enhancing growth and exchanging experiences between the two sides.



Regarding the future of the Saudi league, Tebas predicted that it could be among the top 7 or 8 leagues in the world within the next five years if the current approach continues with improvements in certain aspects, indicating that the Saudi league is making significant progress; however, there is a need to focus on increasing attendance rates at all matches, not just those of major clubs, in addition to enhancing digital growth on social media platforms.



He added that having global names like Cristiano Ronaldo is an important supporting element for the league's image worldwide, while also stressing the importance of investing in this phase to build a sustainable digital fan base that ensures the continued growth of the Saudi league in the long term.