أكّد رئيس رابطة الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم «الليغا» خافيير تيباس، أن إقامة بطولات إسبانية مثل كأس السوبر في المملكة تمثل أهمية كبيرة للرابطة والأندية الإسبانية، لما تحققه من تقارب مباشر مع الجماهير في المنطقة، وتسهم في تعزيز الوعي بالدوري الإسباني وبطولاته وأنديته.
وقال تيباس في حديثه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية: «إن إقامة كأس السوبر حالياً في جدة تتيح الفرصة للمشجعين في المملكة لمؤازرة فرقهم المفضلة والتعرف على نجومها من قرب»، مشدداً على أن التواصل مع الجماهير خارج إسبانيا، وبشكل خاص في المملكة، يشكل محوراً أساسياً في إستراتيجية الليغا التوسعية.
وأوضح أن التعاون بين رابطتي الدوري الإسباني والسعودي يشمل مجالات عدة، من أبرزها تنظيم بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني، إضافة إلى اتفاقيات عمل مشتركة مع الدوري السعودي للمحترفين تهدف إلى تطوير المنافسة وتطبيق معايير اللعب المالي النظيف من خلال ورش عمل متخصصة، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات النقل السمعي البصري ومكافحة القرصنة.
وأشار تيباس إلى وجود شراكات مع مؤسسات سعودية كبرى في إدارة الفعاليات، في مجالات تتعلق بصناعة الرياضة وكرة القدم، بما يسهم في تعزيز النمو وتبادل الخبرات بين الجانبين.
وفيما يتعلق بمستقبل الدوري السعودي، توقع تيباس أن يكون ضمن أفضل 7 أو 8 دوريات في العالم خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة إذا استمر العمل على النهج الحالي مع تحسين بعض الجوانب، مبيناً أن الدوري السعودي يحقق تقدماً ملحوظاً، إلا أن هناك حاجة للتركيز على رفع نسب الحضور الجماهيري في جميع المباريات، وليس مباريات الأندية الكبرى فقط، إلى جانب تعزيز النمو الرقمي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وأضاف أن وجود أسماء عالمية مثل كريستيانو رونالدو يمثل عنصراً داعماً مهماً لصورة الدوري عالمياً، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أهمية استثمار هذه المرحلة في بناء قاعدة جماهيرية رقمية مستدامة تضمن استمرار نمو الدوري السعودي على المدى الطويل.
The president of the Spanish Football League "La Liga," Javier Tebas, confirmed that holding Spanish tournaments such as the Super Cup in the Kingdom is of great importance to the league and Spanish clubs, as it achieves direct engagement with fans in the region and contributes to raising awareness of the Spanish league, its tournaments, and its clubs.
Tebas stated in an interview with the Saudi Press Agency: "Holding the Super Cup currently in Jeddah provides an opportunity for fans in the Kingdom to support their favorite teams and get to know their stars up close," emphasizing that communication with fans outside Spain, particularly in the Kingdom, is a key focus of La Liga's expansion strategy.
He explained that the cooperation between the Spanish and Saudi leagues includes several areas, the most notable of which is organizing the Spanish Super Cup, in addition to joint working agreements with the Saudi Professional League aimed at developing competition and implementing financial fair play standards through specialized workshops, as well as cooperation in the fields of audiovisual broadcasting and combating piracy.
Tebas pointed out that there are partnerships with major Saudi institutions in event management, in areas related to the sports and football industry, which contributes to enhancing growth and exchanging experiences between the two sides.
Regarding the future of the Saudi league, Tebas predicted that it could be among the top 7 or 8 leagues in the world within the next five years if the current approach continues with improvements in certain aspects, indicating that the Saudi league is making significant progress; however, there is a need to focus on increasing attendance rates at all matches, not just those of major clubs, in addition to enhancing digital growth on social media platforms.
He added that having global names like Cristiano Ronaldo is an important supporting element for the league's image worldwide, while also stressing the importance of investing in this phase to build a sustainable digital fan base that ensures the continued growth of the Saudi league in the long term.