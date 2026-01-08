The excitement and competitiveness of the Saudi Roshan League continue with three matches taking place this evening (Thursday), marking the opening of round 14. The leader Al-Hilal hosts Al-Hazm (5:55 PM), while the runner-up Al-Nasr faces Al-Qadisiyah (8:30 PM). At the same time, Al-Najma meets its guest Al-Ittifaq.

At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Al-Hilal enters its match against Al-Hazm after seizing the top spot for the first time at the expense of its runner-up and neighbor Al-Nasr. Al-Hilal aims to collect three points in tonight's match to maintain its lead; it currently has 32 points from 10 wins, 2 draws, and no losses, with 32 goals scored and 12 conceded. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm seeks to achieve a positive result at the very least to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 11th place with 13 points from 3 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses, having scored 11 goals and conceded 17.

At Al-Awwal Park, with the ambition of returning to the winning path, Al-Nasr hosts Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Nasr currently sits in second place after relinquishing the top spot due to two recent draws against Al-Ittifaq (2-2) and a loss to Al-Ahli (2-3), holding the runner-up position with 31 points from 10 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, having scored 37 goals and conceded 10, half of which came in the last two matches. On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah aims to continue its ascent towards the top positions, currently sitting in fifth place with 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, having scored 24 goals and conceded 12.

At King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, Al-Najma enters its match against Al-Ittifaq in search of its first victory in the Professional League, as it is the only team yet to taste victory, sitting in 18th and last place with only 2 points from 2 draws and 10 losses, having scored 10 goals and conceded 25. In contrast, Al-Ittifaq aims to exploit the situation of its host to achieve victory and leap into the upper ranks, currently occupying the 8th place with 19 points from 5 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses, having scored 19 goals and conceded 20.

Today's Matches:

Al-Hilal × Al-Hazm

5:55 PM

Al-Nasr × Al-Qadisiyah

8:30 PM

Al-Najma × Al-Ittifaq

8:30 PM