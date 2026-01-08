تتواصل لقاءات الإثارة والندية لدوري روشن السعودي بإقامة ثلاثة لقاءات مساء اليوم (الخميس)، وذلك في افتتاح الجولة 14، إذ يستضيف المتصدر الهلال نظيره الحزم (5:55م)، كما يستضيف وصيفه النصر فريق القادسية (8:30م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته يلتقي النجمة ضيفه الاتفاق.
على استاد المملكة أرينا بالرياض، يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم بعد أن انتزع لأول مرة مركز الصدارة على حساب وصيفه وجاره النصر، ويطمح الهلال لحصد النقاط الثلاث في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة صدارته؛ إذ يملك 32 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادلين ودون هزيمة، وله من الأهداف 32 وعليه 12 هدفاً، فيما يسعى فريق الحزم للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير لتحسين وضعه في جدول الترتيب؛ إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من ثلاثة انتصارات وأربعة تعادلات وخمس خسائر، وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 17 هدفاً.
وعلى استاد الأول بارك، وبطموح العودة لطريق الانتصارات، يستضيف النصر نظيره القادسية، ويحتل النصر حالياً المركز الثاني بعد تنازله عن الصدارة بتعثره في آخر جولتين بالتعادل مع الاتفاق 2/ 2، ومن ثم الخسارة من الأهلي 2/ 3، ليحتل الوصافة برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وخسارة، وله من الأهداف 37 وعليه 10 أهداف نصفها جاءت في آخر جولتين، فيما يسعى القادسية لمواصلة انطلاقته نحو مراكز القمة إذ يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 24 نقطة جمعها من سبعة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 12 هدفاً.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يدخل فريق النجمة لقاءه أمام الاتفاق بحثاً عن انتصاره الأول في دوري المحترفين؛ إذ إنه الفريق الوحيد الذي لم يذق طعم الانتصارات إلى الآن محتلاً المركز الـ18 والأخير برصيد نقطتين فقط حصدها من تعادلين و10 خسائر وله من الأهداف 10 وعليه 25 هدفاً، وفي المقابل فإن فريق الاتفاق يسعى لاستغلال أوضاع مضيفه لتحقيق الفوز والقفز لمراكز المقدمة؛ إذ يحتل المركز الثامن برصيد 19 نقطة حصدها من خمسة انتصارات وأربعة تعادلات وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 20 هدفاً.
مباريات اليوم:
الهلال × الحزم
5:55 مساءً
النصر × القادسية
8:30 مساءً
النجمة × الاتفاق
8:30 مساءً
The excitement and competitiveness of the Saudi Roshan League continue with three matches taking place this evening (Thursday), marking the opening of round 14. The leader Al-Hilal hosts Al-Hazm (5:55 PM), while the runner-up Al-Nasr faces Al-Qadisiyah (8:30 PM). At the same time, Al-Najma meets its guest Al-Ittifaq.
At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Al-Hilal enters its match against Al-Hazm after seizing the top spot for the first time at the expense of its runner-up and neighbor Al-Nasr. Al-Hilal aims to collect three points in tonight's match to maintain its lead; it currently has 32 points from 10 wins, 2 draws, and no losses, with 32 goals scored and 12 conceded. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm seeks to achieve a positive result at the very least to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 11th place with 13 points from 3 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses, having scored 11 goals and conceded 17.
At Al-Awwal Park, with the ambition of returning to the winning path, Al-Nasr hosts Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Nasr currently sits in second place after relinquishing the top spot due to two recent draws against Al-Ittifaq (2-2) and a loss to Al-Ahli (2-3), holding the runner-up position with 31 points from 10 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, having scored 37 goals and conceded 10, half of which came in the last two matches. On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah aims to continue its ascent towards the top positions, currently sitting in fifth place with 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, having scored 24 goals and conceded 12.
At King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, Al-Najma enters its match against Al-Ittifaq in search of its first victory in the Professional League, as it is the only team yet to taste victory, sitting in 18th and last place with only 2 points from 2 draws and 10 losses, having scored 10 goals and conceded 25. In contrast, Al-Ittifaq aims to exploit the situation of its host to achieve victory and leap into the upper ranks, currently occupying the 8th place with 19 points from 5 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses, having scored 19 goals and conceded 20.
Today's Matches:
Al-Hilal × Al-Hazm
5:55 PM
Al-Nasr × Al-Qadisiyah
8:30 PM
Al-Najma × Al-Ittifaq
8:30 PM