تتواصل لقاءات الإثارة والندية لدوري روشن السعودي بإقامة ثلاثة لقاءات مساء اليوم (الخميس)، وذلك في افتتاح الجولة 14، إذ يستضيف المتصدر الهلال نظيره الحزم (5:55م)، كما يستضيف وصيفه النصر فريق القادسية (8:30م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته يلتقي النجمة ضيفه الاتفاق.

على استاد المملكة أرينا بالرياض، يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم بعد أن انتزع لأول مرة مركز الصدارة على حساب وصيفه وجاره النصر، ويطمح الهلال لحصد النقاط الثلاث في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة صدارته؛ إذ يملك 32 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادلين ودون هزيمة، وله من الأهداف 32 وعليه 12 هدفاً، فيما يسعى فريق الحزم للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير لتحسين وضعه في جدول الترتيب؛ إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من ثلاثة انتصارات وأربعة تعادلات وخمس خسائر، وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 17 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد الأول بارك، وبطموح العودة لطريق الانتصارات، يستضيف النصر نظيره القادسية، ويحتل النصر حالياً المركز الثاني بعد تنازله عن الصدارة بتعثره في آخر جولتين بالتعادل مع الاتفاق 2/ 2، ومن ثم الخسارة من الأهلي 2/ 3، ليحتل الوصافة برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وخسارة، وله من الأهداف 37 وعليه 10 أهداف نصفها جاءت في آخر جولتين، فيما يسعى القادسية لمواصلة انطلاقته نحو مراكز القمة إذ يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 24 نقطة جمعها من سبعة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 12 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يدخل فريق النجمة لقاءه أمام الاتفاق بحثاً عن انتصاره الأول في دوري المحترفين؛ إذ إنه الفريق الوحيد الذي لم يذق طعم الانتصارات إلى الآن محتلاً المركز الـ18 والأخير برصيد نقطتين فقط حصدها من تعادلين و10 خسائر وله من الأهداف 10 وعليه 25 هدفاً، وفي المقابل فإن فريق الاتفاق يسعى لاستغلال أوضاع مضيفه لتحقيق الفوز والقفز لمراكز المقدمة؛ إذ يحتل المركز الثامن برصيد 19 نقطة حصدها من خمسة انتصارات وأربعة تعادلات وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 20 هدفاً.

