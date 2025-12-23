أكد الإسباني إيمانويل ألغواسيل، مدرب فريق الشباب السعودي، أن فريقه كان قريباً من تحقيق الفوز والخروج بالنقاط الثلاث خلال مواجهته أمام الريان القطري، قياساً بالفرص التي سنحت للاعبيه خلال مجريات اللقاء دون أن يتمكنوا من تحويلها إلى أهداف.


وأوضح ألغواسيل أن الشباب استهل المباراة بصورة جيدة، وكانت الدقائق الخمس الأولى في مصلحته من حيث الانتشار والضغط، إلا أن الريان تمكن من التسجيل من أول فرصة أتيحت له، ما منحه أفضلية مبكرة في النتيجة.


وأضاف أن فريقه نجح في خلق بعض الفرص خلال فترات المباراة، سواء من كرات ثابتة أو من لعب مفتوح، غير أن تلك الفرص لم تُستغل بالشكل الأمثل، ما حال دون تعديل النتيجة في وقت مبكر. وأشار إلى أنه بعد تسجيل الريان الهدف الثاني، ظهر الاستعجال على أداء لاعبي الشباب، الأمر الذي كلف الفريق ثمناً غالياً خلال مجريات الشوط الأول.


وقال ألغواسيل إن التغييرات التي أُجريت بين شوطي المباراة منحت الفريق إضافة واضحة، وظهر اللاعبون بروح عالية وأداء مميز في الشوط الثاني، ونجح الفريق في فرض حضوره والعودة في النتيجة حتى تسجيل هدف التعادل، مشيداً برد الفعل الإيجابي الذي قدمه لاعبوه.


وأشار مدرب الشباب في ختام حديثه إلى أن حظوظ فريقه في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي لا تزال قائمة، في ظل تبقّي جولتين على ختام دور المجموعات، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيكون مطالباً بتحقيق الفوز في المواجهتين القادمتين أمام تضامن حضرموت اليمني والنهضة العماني من أجل تعزيز فرصه في العبور إلى الدور التالي.