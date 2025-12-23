أكد الإسباني إيمانويل ألغواسيل، مدرب فريق الشباب السعودي، أن فريقه كان قريباً من تحقيق الفوز والخروج بالنقاط الثلاث خلال مواجهته أمام الريان القطري، قياساً بالفرص التي سنحت للاعبيه خلال مجريات اللقاء دون أن يتمكنوا من تحويلها إلى أهداف.
وأوضح ألغواسيل أن الشباب استهل المباراة بصورة جيدة، وكانت الدقائق الخمس الأولى في مصلحته من حيث الانتشار والضغط، إلا أن الريان تمكن من التسجيل من أول فرصة أتيحت له، ما منحه أفضلية مبكرة في النتيجة.
وأضاف أن فريقه نجح في خلق بعض الفرص خلال فترات المباراة، سواء من كرات ثابتة أو من لعب مفتوح، غير أن تلك الفرص لم تُستغل بالشكل الأمثل، ما حال دون تعديل النتيجة في وقت مبكر. وأشار إلى أنه بعد تسجيل الريان الهدف الثاني، ظهر الاستعجال على أداء لاعبي الشباب، الأمر الذي كلف الفريق ثمناً غالياً خلال مجريات الشوط الأول.
وقال ألغواسيل إن التغييرات التي أُجريت بين شوطي المباراة منحت الفريق إضافة واضحة، وظهر اللاعبون بروح عالية وأداء مميز في الشوط الثاني، ونجح الفريق في فرض حضوره والعودة في النتيجة حتى تسجيل هدف التعادل، مشيداً برد الفعل الإيجابي الذي قدمه لاعبوه.
وأشار مدرب الشباب في ختام حديثه إلى أن حظوظ فريقه في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي لا تزال قائمة، في ظل تبقّي جولتين على ختام دور المجموعات، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيكون مطالباً بتحقيق الفوز في المواجهتين القادمتين أمام تضامن حضرموت اليمني والنهضة العماني من أجل تعزيز فرصه في العبور إلى الدور التالي.
The Spanish coach, Emmanuel Alguacil, of the Saudi Al-Shabab team, confirmed that his team was close to achieving victory and securing three points during their match against the Qatari Al-Rayyan, considering the chances that his players had during the course of the match without being able to convert them into goals.
Alguacil explained that Al-Shabab started the match well, and the first five minutes were in their favor in terms of spread and pressure. However, Al-Rayyan managed to score from the first opportunity that came their way, giving them an early advantage in the score.
He added that his team succeeded in creating some chances during different periods of the match, whether from set pieces or open play, but those opportunities were not utilized optimally, which prevented them from equalizing early on. He pointed out that after Al-Rayyan scored the second goal, a sense of urgency appeared in the performance of Al-Shabab players, which cost the team dearly during the first half.
Alguacil stated that the changes made between the two halves of the match provided a clear boost to the team, and the players showed high spirits and impressive performance in the second half. The team managed to impose their presence and come back in the score until they scored the equalizing goal, praising the positive reaction demonstrated by his players.
In conclusion, the Al-Shabab coach mentioned that his team's chances of competing for one of the two qualification spots for the semi-finals are still alive, with two rounds remaining until the end of the group stage. He emphasized that the team will need to secure victories in the next two matches against Yemen's Tadamun Hadramaut and Oman's Al-Nahda to enhance their chances of advancing to the next round.