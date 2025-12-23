The Spanish coach, Emmanuel Alguacil, of the Saudi Al-Shabab team, confirmed that his team was close to achieving victory and securing three points during their match against the Qatari Al-Rayyan, considering the chances that his players had during the course of the match without being able to convert them into goals.



Alguacil explained that Al-Shabab started the match well, and the first five minutes were in their favor in terms of spread and pressure. However, Al-Rayyan managed to score from the first opportunity that came their way, giving them an early advantage in the score.



He added that his team succeeded in creating some chances during different periods of the match, whether from set pieces or open play, but those opportunities were not utilized optimally, which prevented them from equalizing early on. He pointed out that after Al-Rayyan scored the second goal, a sense of urgency appeared in the performance of Al-Shabab players, which cost the team dearly during the first half.



Alguacil stated that the changes made between the two halves of the match provided a clear boost to the team, and the players showed high spirits and impressive performance in the second half. The team managed to impose their presence and come back in the score until they scored the equalizing goal, praising the positive reaction demonstrated by his players.



In conclusion, the Al-Shabab coach mentioned that his team's chances of competing for one of the two qualification spots for the semi-finals are still alive, with two rounds remaining until the end of the group stage. He emphasized that the team will need to secure victories in the next two matches against Yemen's Tadamun Hadramaut and Oman's Al-Nahda to enhance their chances of advancing to the next round.