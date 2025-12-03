The star striker Firas Al-Buraikan continued to play the most beautiful melodies and score decisive goals by converting a magical pass from Salem Al-Dawsari with a precise header into the Omani net, announcing the first goal for the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup competitions, which were held at the Education City Stadium.



Al-Buraikan's goal against the Oman national team is his 14th with the "Green" after playing 62 matches under the national team banner, contributing to 18 goals and assisting in 4 goals, continuing his brilliance after a remarkable performance in the Asian playoff for the World Cup, during which Al-Buraikan managed to score two goals that played a role in the Saudi national team's valuable victory.