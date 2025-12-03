واصل النجم الهداف فراس البريكان عزف أجمل الألحان وتسجيل الأهداف الحاسمة من خلال ترجمته تمريرة ساحرة من سالم الدوسري برأسية متقنة إلى داخل الشباك العمانية معلناً أول أهداف المنتخب السعودي في منافسات كأس العرب، التي أقيمت على ملعب استاد المدينة التعليمية.


ويعد هدف البريكان في شباك منتخب عمان الهدف رقم 14 له مع «الأخضر» بعد أن لعب 62 مباراة بشعار المنتخب مقابل 18 مساهمة وصنع 4 أهداف ليواصل توهجه بعد التألق الملفت في الملحق الآسيوي المؤهل لكأس العالم الذي تمكن خلاله البريكان من تسجيل هدفين لعبا دوراً في خروج المنتخب السعودي بفوز ثمين.