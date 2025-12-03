واصل النجم الهداف فراس البريكان عزف أجمل الألحان وتسجيل الأهداف الحاسمة من خلال ترجمته تمريرة ساحرة من سالم الدوسري برأسية متقنة إلى داخل الشباك العمانية معلناً أول أهداف المنتخب السعودي في منافسات كأس العرب، التي أقيمت على ملعب استاد المدينة التعليمية.
ويعد هدف البريكان في شباك منتخب عمان الهدف رقم 14 له مع «الأخضر» بعد أن لعب 62 مباراة بشعار المنتخب مقابل 18 مساهمة وصنع 4 أهداف ليواصل توهجه بعد التألق الملفت في الملحق الآسيوي المؤهل لكأس العالم الذي تمكن خلاله البريكان من تسجيل هدفين لعبا دوراً في خروج المنتخب السعودي بفوز ثمين.
The star striker Firas Al-Buraikan continued to play the most beautiful melodies and score decisive goals by converting a magical pass from Salem Al-Dawsari with a precise header into the Omani net, announcing the first goal for the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup competitions, which were held at the Education City Stadium.
Al-Buraikan's goal against the Oman national team is his 14th with the "Green" after playing 62 matches under the national team banner, contributing to 18 goals and assisting in 4 goals, continuing his brilliance after a remarkable performance in the Asian playoff for the World Cup, during which Al-Buraikan managed to score two goals that played a role in the Saudi national team's valuable victory.