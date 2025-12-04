انطلقت اليوم فعاليات باها جدة إيذاناً ببدء الجولة الختامية من بطولة السعودية للباها 2025، التي ينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، بالتعاون مع وزارة الرياضة ومحافظة جدة.


استهل المشاركون اليوم الأول بمرحلة التسجيل والتدقيق الإداري، تلا ذلك إجراء الفحص الفني للمركبات المشاركة، الذي شهد تدقيقاً شاملاً لضمان مطابقتها للأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة من الاتحاد الدولي للسيارات (FIA). وعقدت اللجنة المنظمة بعد ذلك المؤتمر الصحفي ما قبل الرالي، حيث أدلى عدد من السائقين بتصريحاتهم، من بينهم يزيد الراجحي حامل لقب البطولة لعام 2024 الذي أكد جاهزيته لخوض المنافسة بسيارة جديدة، مضيفاً: «سنخوض هذا العام تحدياً مختلفاً، وهدفي هو الحفاظ على اللقب، ورغم صعوبة المنافسة سنبذل كل ما في وسعنا حتى اللحظة الأخيرة».


من جهتها قالت بطلة الراليات السعودية دانية عقيل خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «أستعد للمشاركة في باها جدة بكامل تركيزي، حيث تمثل هذه الجولة آخر ظهور لي في فئة تشالنجر قبل الانتقال الموسم القادم إلى فئة الألتيميت. أنا متحمسة لهذه المرحلة الجديدة، وهدفي إنهاء الموسم بأفضل صورة ممكنة».


واختُتم اليوم الأول باجتماع السائقين والفرق، وقدم مسؤولو الرالي تنبيهات تفصيلية حول مسار المراحل ونقاط السلامة وإرشادات التحكم والتوقيت، لضمان انطلاقة سلسة وآمنة لجميع المتنافسين.


ويشهد يوم غد (الخميس) إقامة حفل الافتتاح الرسمي، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، إضافة إلى عدد من المسؤولين والضيوف. وعقب الحفل، تنطلق المرحلة التحضيرية لمسافة إجمالية تبلغ 165 كلم، منها 10 كلم مرحلة خاصة خاضعة للتوقيت، سُجل فيها 88 متسابقاً وملاحاً يمثلون 17 جنسية، يتوزعون على ثماني فئات: ألتيمت بي، وألتيمت، وستوك، وتشالينجر، وسايد باي سايد، والشاحنات، والدراجات النارية، والدراجات الرباعية.


وسيكون الرالي مسرحاً لمنافسة حاسمة بين يزيد الراجحي ودانية عقيل على لقب بطولة السعودية للباها 2025، وكذلك على لقب فئة «ألتيمت بي»، إذ يدخل الراجحي الجولة الختامية متقدماً بفارق 18 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب العام. كما سيشهد الرالي مواجهات قوية في بقية الفئات، مع سعي المتنافسين لحسم مراكزهم النهائية في البطولة عبر الجولة الختامية التي تجمع نخبة من السائقين من مختلف الفئات.