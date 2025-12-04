The activities of the Jeddah Baja kicked off today, marking the start of the final round of the Saudi Baja Championship 2025, organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Jeddah Governorate.



The participants began the first day with the registration and administrative verification phase, followed by the technical inspection of the participating vehicles, which underwent comprehensive scrutiny to ensure compliance with the regulations and requirements approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The organizing committee then held a pre-rally press conference, where several drivers made their statements, including Yazeed Al Rajhi, the 2024 championship titleholder, who confirmed his readiness to compete with a new car, adding: “This year we will face a different challenge, and my goal is to maintain the title. Despite the tough competition, we will do everything we can until the last moment.”



For her part, Saudi rally champion Dania Aqeel said during the press conference: “I am preparing to participate in the Jeddah Baja with full focus, as this round represents my last appearance in the Challenger category before moving to the Ultimate category next season. I am excited about this new phase, and my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way.”



The first day concluded with a meeting of the drivers and teams, where rally officials provided detailed alerts regarding the stages' routes, safety points, and control and timing guidelines, to ensure a smooth and safe start for all competitors.



Tomorrow (Thursday), the official opening ceremony will take place, attended by the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, and the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, along with several officials and guests. Following the ceremony, the preparatory stage will commence, covering a total distance of 165 km, including a 10 km special stage subject to timing, with 88 competitors and navigators representing 17 nationalities, distributed across eight categories: Ultimate B, Ultimate, Stock, Challenger, Side by Side, Trucks, Motorcycles, and Quad Bikes.



The rally will be a stage for a decisive competition between Yazeed Al Rajhi and Dania Aqeel for the title of the Saudi Baja Championship 2025, as well as for the Ultimate B category title, with Al Rajhi entering the final round leading by 18 points at the top of the overall standings. The rally will also witness strong confrontations in the other categories, as competitors strive to secure their final positions in the championship through the final round, which brings together a select group of drivers from various categories.