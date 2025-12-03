Our national team broke the curse of the Education City Stadium and achieved victory over the Oman national team in the first round of the second group matches, held at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari capital (Doha). They won with a score of two goals to one, with goals scored by Feras Al-Breikan and Saleh Al-Shehri, assisted by player Salem Al-Dosari. From the moment the whistle blew to start the match, all eyes were on the ability of the "Green" team to change the history of the stadium, break the series of disappointing previous results, and achieve this towards their journey in the 2025 Arab Cup. The Education City Stadium had been a concern for the "Green," which had played five previous matches on its ground without securing a win, having drawn three times and lost twice. The "Green's" journey at the Education City Stadium began with a tough challenge in the 2021 Arab Cup, where they lost 1-0 to Jordan, before achieving a late draw of 1-1 with Palestine in the same edition. In the 2022 World Cup, the "Green" lost 0-2 to Poland in the group stage on this pitch. In the 2023 Asian Cup, this stadium witnessed the fourth match ending in a goalless draw of 0-0 with Thailand during the group stage, while the fifth match against South Korea in the Round of 16 ended in a 1-1 draw, leading the Saudi team to lose afterward in the penalty shootout 4-2. Finally, the "Green" broke the stubbornness that had accompanied them at this stadium to achieve an important victory against Oman.