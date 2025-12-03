كسر منتخبنا الوطني عقدة استاد المدينة التعليمية وحقق الفوز على منتخب عمان ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الثانية، التي أقيمت على استاد المدينة التعليمية بالعاصمة القطرية (الدوحة)، بعد الفوز بهدفين مقابل هدف سجلهما فراس البريكان وصالح الشهري بصناعة اللاعب سالم الدوسري، فمنذ انطلاق صافرة البداية لهذه المباراة كانت الأنظار تتجه نحو قدرة «الأخضر» على تغيير تاريخ الملعب، وكسر سلسلة النتائج المخيبة السابقة، وتحقيق ذلك نحو مشوار منافسات كأس العرب 2025، إذ كان استاد المدينة التعليمية أمراً مقلقاً لـ«الأخضر»، الذي لعب على أرضيته قبل هذا اللقاء 5 مباريات سابقة، ولم يُحقق أي فوز، إذ تعادل في 3 مناسبات وخسر مرتين، وقد بدأت رحلة «الأخضر» على استاد المدينة التعليمية بتحدٍ صعب في كأس العرب 2021 فخسر 1-0 أمام الأردن، قبل أن يحقق تعادلاً متأخراً 1-1 مع فلسطين ضمن النسخة نفسها، وفي مونديال 2022 خسر «الأخضر» على هذا الملعب 0-2 أمام بولندا في دور المجموعات، وفي كأس آسيا 2023 شهد هذا الملعب اللقاء الرابع بتعادل سلبي 0-0 مع تايلاند خلال مرحلة دور المجموعات، فيما كان اللقاء الخامس أمام كوريا الجنوبية في دور الـ16 الذي انتهى بالتعادل 1-1، ليخسر منتخب السعودية بعدها بركلات الترجيح 4-2، وأخيراً كسر «الأخضر» العناد الذي لازمه على هذا الملعب ليحقق فوزاً مهماً أمام عمان.