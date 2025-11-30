The draw for the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup resulted in a heavyweight clash and an anticipated classic that will see Al-Ahli face off against their guest Al-Hilal, while the defending champion Al-Ittihad will have a tough away match against Al-Khulood. The two matches will take place on February 23 and 24.



The draw saw Al-Ahli selected first, followed by the name of Al-Hilal, setting the stage for their encounter at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This matchup is considered one of the most anticipated clashes. Al-Ahli began their campaign in the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Al-Arabi in the Round of 32, then overcame Al-Batin with a score of 3-0 in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Ahli turned around a deficit against their guest Al-Qadisiyah to a thrilling 3-3 draw, and then won in the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, Al-Hilal started their journey with a 1-0 victory over Al-Adalah in the Round of 32, followed by a win against Al-Akhdood with the same score in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal surpassed their guest Al-Fateh with a score of 4-1, setting up a date with Al-Ahli in the semi-finals.



In the other match, the draw placed the defending champion Al-Ittihad as guests to Al-Khulood, who are reaching the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history. The defending champion began their title defense with a 1-0 victory over Al-Wahda in the Round of 32, and in an exciting classic, Al-Ittihad defeated their host Al-Nasr with a score of 2-1 in the Round of 16. Al-Ittihad then faced another classic against Al-Shabab, winning 4-1 to reach the semi-finals.



On the other hand, Al-Khulood started their journey with a 2-1 victory over Al-Bukayriyah in the Round of 32, then advanced past their guest Al-Najma with a 1-0 win. In the quarter-finals, they triumphed over their guest Al-Khaleej after an exciting match with a score of 4-3, reaching the semi-finals to set up a date with their guest Al-Ittihad.



• Semi-final Matches



Al-Ahli * Al-Hilal



Al-Khulood * Al-Ittihad