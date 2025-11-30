أسفرت قرعة نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن مواجهة من العيار الثقيل وكلاسيكو منتظر سيجمع الأهلي بضيفه الهلال، فيما يحل حامل اللقب الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق الخلود، وستقام المباراتان يومي 23 و24 فبراير القادم.


وشهدت القرعة اختيار فريق الأهلي أولاً ومن ثم جاء اسم الهلال ليلتقيا في استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة. وتعد هذه المواجهة من أقوى المواجهات المنتظرة. وبدأ الأهلي مشواره في البطولة بالفوز على العربي (5/0) في دور الـ32، ومن ثم تجاوز الباطن بنتيجة (3/0) في دور الـ16، وفي ربع نهائي المسابقة قلب الأهلي تأخره أمام ضيفه القادسية إلى تعادل مثير (3/3)، ومن ثم انتصر الأهلي في ركلات الترجيح ليصل لنصف النهائي.


فيما بدأ الهلال مشواره بالفوز بهدف دون مقابل على العدالة في دور الـ32، ومن ثم انتصر على الأخدود بذات النتيجة في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي تخطى الهلال ضيفه الفتح بنتيجة (4/1)، ليضرب موعداً مع الأهلي في نصف نهائي المسابقة.


وفي اللقاء الآخر، أوقعت القرعة حامل اللقب الاتحاد ضيفاً على الخلود الذي يصل لأول مرة في تاريخه لدور نصف النهائي للمسابقة. وبدأ حامل اللقب مشوار الدفاع عن لقبه بالفوز على الوحدة بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ32، وفي كلاسيكو مثير تجاوز الاتحاد مضيفه النصر بهدفين لهدف في دور الـ16، ومن ثم خاض الاتحاد كلاسيكو آخر أمام الشباب وانتصر العميد بنتيجة (4/1)، ليصل لنصف النهائي.


فيما بدأ الخلود مشواره بالفوز على البكيرية (2/1) في دور الـ32، ومن ثم تجاوز ضيفه النجمة بهدف دون مقابل، وفي الربع نهائي تفوق على ضيفه الخليج بعد مباراة مثيرة بنتيجة (4/3)، ليصل لدور نصف النهائي ويضرب موعداً مع ضيفه الاتحاد.


• مباراتا نصف النهائي


الأهلي * الهلال


الخلود * الاتحاد