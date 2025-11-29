"Okaz" learned from its private sources that the Al-Ahli club administration has begun its efforts to renew the contracts of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez, as part of its endeavors to enhance the technical stability of the first football team, having signed both players in 2023.



The sources indicated that the Al-Ahli administration prioritizes the renewal of contracts for key foreign players, especially in light of the outstanding performance the duo provided during the past season, which contributed to the team's defensive cohesion and stability in many crucial matches.



The administration is conducting preliminary discussions with the players' agents in preparation for reaching a final agreement, while also seeking to provide a stable environment that ensures the team can continue competing for local and continental championships in the upcoming season.