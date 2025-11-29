علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن إدارة النادي الأهلي بدأت تحركاتها من أجل تجديد عقدي الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي والمدافع البرازيلي روجير إيبانيز، ضمن مساعيها لتعزيز الاستقرار الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، حيث تعاقد معهما الأهلي في ٢٠٢٣.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الإدارة الأهلاوية تضع ملف تجديد عقود العناصر الأجنبية الأساسية على رأس أولوياتها، لا سيما في ظل الأداء المميز الذي قدمه الثنائي خلال الموسم المنصرم، مما أسهم في تماسك الفريق دفاعياً وثباته في العديد من المواجهات الحاسمة.


وتُجري الإدارة مباحثات مبدئية مع وكيلي اللاعبين تمهيداً للوصول إلى اتفاق نهائي، في وقت تسعى لتوفير بيئة مستقرة تضمن للفريق مواصلة المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية في الموسم القادم.